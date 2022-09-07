Yazmin Oukhellou speaks about feeling ‘so low’ after fatal crash that killed her beau Jake McLean

Yazmin Oukhellou has said she felt “so low” and thought it would “never end” after the fatal crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean.

The 28-year-old TOWIE star flew to Marrakech after Jake McLean’s funeral on August 16 for a ‘healing holiday’ with her parents after she was seriously injured in the horror car accident.

Businessman Jake, 33, was killed instantly on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan plunged down a mountainous road into a ravine in Bodrum, Turkey.

Mental health: Yazmin Oukhellou has spoken of feeling ‘so low’ and thinking it ‘would never end’ after the fatal crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean

In her latest Instagram post, Yazmin reflected on feeling “so low” after the crash and said she’s trying to appreciate her “second chance” at life.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share another video encouraging people who are feeling down or depressed to reach out to someone for help.

Writing her own caption alongside the clip, Yazmin reflected on her own feelings and said her friends and family helped her get through her “pain.”

She wrote: ‘Trust me when I say I’ve been here. I have felt this pain. I thought it would never end. I still have days when I feel so bad.

Tragic: Businessman Jake, 33, was killed instantly on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan plunged down a mountainous road into a ravine in Bodrum, Turkey

“But I know that everything is temporary. I now realize the importance of good friends and family.

“I came here to spend quality time with my parents because god showed me how quickly life can be taken and how much to appreciate my second chance.

“If you’re feeling this way right now and you don’t have a good support network, please speak to someone. And please know that although it hurts so much right now, this is just a feeling and feelings do NOT last.

“You WILL get through this and you WILL get stronger and better for it. Love Yaz.’

Her comments came when she re-shared a mental health video that listed a range of feelings before urging people to ask for help if they felt that way.

Struggle: In her latest Instagram post, shared Wednesday, Yazmin reflected on feeling “so low” after the crash and said she’s trying to appreciate her “second chance” at life

It said, “I can’t do this anymore, I’m sorry. I can’t sleep at night knowing that the next day will be just like the last. I’m tired of everything, I’m tired of staying up all night.

“We’ve all been here before, don’t suffer alone. Please contact me or someone else for assistance.’

Her latest post comes after Yazmin revealed she was having a meltdown after taking a bikini photo for Instagram as she tries to “live in the present” after the car accident.

In her latest message from Marrakech, sporting a matching print bikini and a cover-up, she revealed that despite looking perfect, she still struggles with the shock of the behind-the-scenes accident.

She wrote: ‘A little reminder: you can be positive, happy, grateful and still have terrible or bad days. Just keep going. Keep practicing mindfulness and good thoughts. But also acknowledge how you really feel.

Break: She flew to Marrakech after Jake McLean’s funeral on Aug. 16 for a ‘healing holiday’ with her parents after being seriously injured in the horror car accident

“You don’t have to pretend and you don’t have to be perfect. Right after I took this photo I had a meltdown and that’s okay, but I’m learning to pick myself up and try to live in the present and appreciate it as much as possible.

“Live your life the way you feel is best for YOU and just know that I think you’re doing great. Love Yaz.’

Jake was killed on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan crashed in Bodrum, while Yazmin was seriously injured after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Difficulties: Her latest post comes after Yazmin revealed she had a meltdown after taking a bikini photo for Instagram as she tries to “live in the present” after the car accident

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the crash, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

Crash: The horror car accident left Yazmin seriously injured after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious behind the wheel

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

Jake’s secret friend Chloe Hennessey, 27, a beauty therapist, was invited to the funeral and posted a series of touching photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to the man she “will love forever.”

Chloe wrote on Instagram to share a photo of her and Jake, saying, “What a beautiful day for a beautiful soul. So glad all the important people who should have been there showed up.

“So much laughter, crying and happy memories with all his loved ones. I hope you can rest completely in peace, fly high now Jakey. Love you forever, always in our hearts.’

On the day of Jake’s funeral, Yazmin broke her social media silence by writing, “I’ve taken some time off social media to focus fully on my mental and physical recovery.

“I needed this time to work on healing and to process everything as best I could.

“It taught me that life is so short and that we should cherish our loved ones as much as possible.

“I am so grateful for our memories and the special time Jake and I shared. I haven’t stopped thinking about him and I will always miss him. He will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

