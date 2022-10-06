Yazmin Oukhellou showcases her incredible figure in a pink bikini during lavish getaway

<!–

Yazmin Oukhellou shared a photo of herself in a pink bikini on Instagram while on a luxury vacation.

The TOWIE star, 28, wore her hair in a high ponytail for the photo as she tries to put on a brave face after a fatal crash that killed friend Jake McLean.

The post comes after Yazmin shared some words about “healing” on her social media.

Stunning: Yazmin Oukhellou posed in pink two-piece bottoms as he posed for sizzling bikini snaps on a sun lounger during a lavish outing at Nikki Beach, and shared the photo on Instagram

She wore a simple silver pendant with chain and studs as she flashed her coordinated pink manicure.

The reality star looked glamorous in a bronzed makeup palette with which she opted for a smoky eyeshadow.

Yazmin showed off her glowing tan at the luxurious venue as she leaned herself on her side and showed off her toned physique.

Incredible: The TOWIE star, 28, showed off her glowing tan at the luxurious venue as she accessorized it with a simple silver pendant with chain and studs

She wrote: ‘Buenos días’ which means ‘Hello’ in Spanish.

In a second post, the beauty shared a meaningful quote with her followers that read, “Your wounds will heal because that’s what wounds are supposed to do.”

She captioned the quote: “It can hurt so bad right now. It might be all you can think about. But it will make you stronger. Believe me. I know. You have this. I believe in you! Love Yaz.’

‘You got this’: In a second post, the beauty shared a meaningful quote with her followers that read: ‘Your wounds will heal because that’s what wounds are meant to do’

The heartfelt message comes after Yazmin admitted she is “learning to live” after a fatal accident that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean two months ago.

Jake was killed on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan crashed in Bodrum, while Yazmin was seriously injured after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Crash: The heartfelt message comes after Yazmin admitted she’s ‘learning to live’ after a fatal crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean two months ago

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the crash, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

If this story has touched you, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.