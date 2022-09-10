Yazmin Oukhellou shares hopeful message while on holiday in Marakesh

Yazmin Oukhellou shared a hopeful message with her social media followers during a ‘healing holiday’ in Marrakech.

The TOWIE star, 28, shared a photo of herself at the city’s Budha Bar and shared a quote following the death of her boyfriend Jake McLean.

It said, “Life has many chapters, don’t let one bad chapter end the book.”

Yazmin looked sensational in an instant as she slipped on a fitted light blue midi dress.

Also sporting a beige handbag, the reality star added height to her frame with a pair of see-through heels.

Yazmin styled her brunette locks in loose waves and completed her look for the outing with a silver necklace.

Safiyya Vorajee, Ashley Cain’s ex-partner commented on the photo, writing: ‘Many chapters…but you grow and learn from everything life teaches, growth and upliftment through the pain we find our purpose so much love’.

Yazmin flew to Marrakech after Jake’s funeral on August 16 for a ‘healing holiday’ with her parents after she was seriously injured in the horrific car accident.

Businessman Jake, 33, was killed instantly on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan plunged down a mountainous road into a ravine in Bodrum, Turkey.

In a recent social media update, Yazmin posed by a pool in the sun, showing off her toned figure as she leaned against the sun and topped up her tan.

She wrote in the caption, “I am so grateful and blessed to be here in Marrakech with my mom and dad. Since my accident and realizing how my life could have been taken, I now want to spend as much time as possible with my loved ones.

“I urge you all to do the same. Even if it’s just a cup of coffee a few times a week. Make the time. Time is one thing we don’t get back. Love Yaz!’

Yazmin was left with serious injuries after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the crash, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

Jake’s secret friend Chloe Hennessey, 27, a beauty therapist, was invited to the funeral and posted a series of touching photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to the man she “will love forever.”

Chloe wrote on Instagram to share a photo of her and Jake, saying, “What a beautiful day for a beautiful soul. So glad all the important people who should have been there showed up.

“So much laughter, crying and happy memories with all his loved ones. I hope you can rest completely in peace, fly high now Jakey. Love you forever, always in our hearts.’

On the day of Jake’s funeral, Yazmin broke her social media silence by writing, “I’ve taken some time off social media to focus fully on my mental and physical recovery.

“I needed this time to work on healing and to process everything as best I could.

“It taught me that life is so short and that we should cherish our loved ones as much as possible.

“I am so grateful for our memories and the special time Jake and I shared. I haven’t stopped thinking about him and I will always miss him. He will forever hold a special place in my heart.”

If this story has touched you, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.