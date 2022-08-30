Yazmin Oukhellou shares a cryptic quote about overcoming life’s challenges following fatal car crash

<!–

Yazmin Oukhellou has shared a cryptic quote about overcoming life’s challenges after being involved in a deadly crash that killed Jake McLean.

It’s been a rough few weeks for the reality star, who was reportedly “banned” from Jake’s funeral amid tensions with his family.

The TOWIE star, 28, took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to post a positive message about “getting stronger” during storms and not letting the judgment of others bother you.

Pondering: Yazmin Oukhellou, 28, has shared a cryptic quote about overcoming life’s challenges after being involved in a deadly crash that killed Jake McLean on Tuesday.

Yazmin clearly shared in a reflective mood the recent tragic events, the quote that read: ‘You have experienced a thousand things in your life that people don’t even know about.

“You’ve been through things that have shocked, changed, broken, built you and taught you to be stronger than you ever thought you could be.

“And you are who you are before everything else. So the next time someone judges you on a small part of what they see and how they interpret it, remember who you are, remember how much you’ve overcome.’

Brave: The TOWIE star took to her Instagram story on Tuesday to post a positive message about ‘getting stronger’ during storms and not being disturbed by the judgments of others

Thought-provoking: Yazmin shared the quote that read: ‘You’ve been through a thousand things in your life that people don’t even know about’

The paragraph concluded: ‘Smile and keep walking, because you have nothing to prove to anyone else.

“You’ve proven yourself so much already, who’s grumbled through storms that people didn’t even see because of your way of doing things.”

Yazmin’s on-off boyfriend Jake was killed instantly when his car crashed into a ravine in Turkey, in a crash that severely injured Yazmin after breaking her arm trying to escape.

After that, Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities that she believed Yazmin could have played a role in her son’s death.

Heartbreaking: Jake (left) was killed instantly when his car plunged into a ravine in a crash that severely injured his on-off lover Yazmin after breaking her arm trying to escape

Jake’s mother claims that her son was a good driver and that he must have been distracted at the time of the accident, which happened in the early morning hours while he and Yazmin were driving home from a nightclub in vacation hotspot Bodrum.

The pair were reported to have been rowing in the moments before their speeding vehicle hit the guardrail and flipped over, a claim denied by Yazmin.

The accident sparked a bitter argument between Yazmin and Jake’s mother Anita, and the reality star was banned from Jake’s funeral in Essex.

Disturbing: Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she thought Yazmin could have played a role in her son’s death

MailOnline recently revealed that Jake had a complicated love life and was dating an Essex beauty therapist at the time of the crash.

Chloe Hennessey, 27, was invited to the funeral and posted a series of touching photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to the man she ‘will love forever’.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Jake had a complicated love life, but Chloe was his girlfriend and they loved each other.

“She has a close relationship with his family and together they help each other through this terribly sad time.”

MailOnline reached out to Chloe for comment.