Yazmin Oukhellou shows off leggy clothes in black mini dress and shows off scars after fatal crash

Yazmin Oukhellou cut a very stylish figure on Saturday night as she enjoyed a night out at the Japanese restaurant Roka in London.

The TOWIE star, 28, showed off her hourglass figure in a tight black mini dress, which clung to her curves.

Her tanned legs were on full display and she added height to her frame with a pair of quirky black leather boots.

Good looks: Yazmin Oukhellou cut a very stylish figure on Saturday night as she enjoyed a night out at the Japanese restaurant Roka in London

She carried her belongings in a black quilted handbag and fashioned her raven-colored locks into bouncy waves.

To complete her look, she opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup, complete with fluttering lashes and a hint of lip gloss.

With her bare arms, the scars on her arms were visible from the fatal fatal crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean three months ago.

It comes after the influencer admitted she is “learning to live” again after the crash, in an Instagram post of a month-long escape to a Marrakech retreat.

Traumatic: Her bare arms showed the scars on her arms from the fatal crash that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean three months ago

Yazmin had flown to a £3,000-a-week Wellness Retreat Worldwide to put the trauma behind him.

As she posed with her mentors at the spectacular Nouba Restaurant, She wrote in a post: “Honestly, I can’t thank you both enough for being my rock since my accident.

“You two are such a blessing and have completely changed my outlook on life this past week.

“I have learned so much about myself and for the first time in a long time can honestly say that I am proud of myself.

“I never thought I would start my retreats in Marrakech @wellnessretreatworldwide but I can’t wait to share my story and help as many of you as I can.

“All of you who are having a hard time right now, please know that nothing lasts. You will never forget what you went through, but you will learn to live with it.

And know that it’s okay to have shit days and then good days. It’s normal. Something that has helped me so much is just changing my daily habits. Start small.

“Write down three things you are grateful for this morning. And let me know how it goes for you. Love Yaz. [white heart emoji].’

Jake was killed on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan crashed in Bodrum, while Yazmin was seriously injured after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the crash, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

If this story has touched you, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.