Yazmin Oukhellou ‘learning to live’ as she poses with wellness coaches at Marrakesh retreat

Yazmin Oukhellou has admitted she is “learning to live” after a fatal accident that killed her boyfriend Jake McLean two months ago.

The TOWIE star, 28, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a radiant photo with her two wellness coaches, after she left for the £1,500-a-week Wellness Retreat Worldwide in Marrakech to put her trauma behind her.

She put on a leggy show in a white double breasted mini dress, added inches to her height with bare heels and grabbed a miniature brown handbag as she posed with her mentors at the spectacular Nouba Restaurant.

In her caption, she wrote: “Honestly, I can’t thank you both enough for being my rock since my accident. You two are such a blessing and have completely changed my outlook on life over the past week.

“I have learned so much about myself and for the first time in a long time can honestly say that I am proud of myself.

“I never thought I would start my retreats in Marrakech @wellnessretreatworldwide but I can’t wait to share my story and help as many of you as I can.

“All of you who are having a hard time right now, please know that nothing lasts. You will never forget what you went through, but you will learn to live with it.

And know that it’s okay to have shit days and then good days. It’s normal. Something that has helped me so much is just changing my daily habits. Start small.

“Write down three things you are grateful for this morning. And let me know how you’re doing. Love Yaz. [white heart emoji].’

Yazmin shared an update from her vacation in Marrakesh on Instagram on Sunday as she gushed about her parents, with whom she is enjoying the trip.

Posing for a gorgeous bikini photo on Nikki Beach, the reality star took the caption to write a heartfelt message to her mom, Lisa, and dad, Hamid.

Yazmin flew to Marrakech after Jake’s funeral on August 16 for a ‘healing holiday’ with her parents after she was seriously injured in the horrific car accident.

And on social media, she donned a colorful Missoni striped swimsuit for beach club day, smiling for a photo as she reclined on a beach bed.

The beauty let her dark locks flow freely in a soft wave while adding a glamorous makeup palette with a red lip.

The reality star showed off her bronzed tan and wore a gold watch, necklace and rings.

Family time: Yazmin flew to Marrakech after Jake’s funeral for a ‘healing holiday’ with her parents (pictured with father Hamid)

She also shared videos of her parents in the post enjoying Nikki Beach, even getting up for a boogie on the dance floor.

And in the caption, Yazmin expressed her love for them while describing herself as “forever grateful.”

Explaining that the sun-filled day was one she “would never forget,” the star wrote: “Yesterday was a day I will never forget. With the two people I love the most. I really drove my father and mother through hell with worries.

“As much as I went through such terrible trauma, it has brought them closer than ever. Some days can be such a struggle for me that I just want to stay in bed and hide from the world behind the glossy photos I post, but I know with the support of my mom and dad everything will be fine. I am eternally grateful to you for that. Love Yaz.’

Beautiful: Her mom, Lisa, donned a black bathing suit for the day at the pool

Lisa and Hamid, who have been married for 26 years, appeared elated for the day with their daughter as they let their hair down.

Yazmin described them as “couple goals” and shared a slew of photos in her Stories – telling her 740K followers, “I just love them so much.”

The family went out for dinner later that night at fusion restaurant Nouba – and Yazmin stopped for a break with her dad, who runs a garage, before they left.

The trio dined during the outing of sushi and Chinese food, with live acrobats and entertainment in the chic eatery.

Beach babe: Yazmin donned a colorful Missoni striped swimsuit for beach club day

Yazmin went to her Stories the next day to explain how her father keeps her so positive and shared that he starts his day positively.

With a speech in the background of the video, she explained: This is how my father starts the day every morning.

He plays positive speeches through the speakers and I cannot recommend it enough. It just starts your day positively instead of looking at your phone and going on Instagram.”

Lisa and Hamid also share Yazmin’s younger brother Adam, 27, who appeared to be staying home from the trip.

Support: ‘He plays positive speeches through the speakers and I cannot recommend it enough. It just starts your day positively instead of looking at your phone and going on Instagram,” she explained of her father (pictured with her parents in 2019)

Jake was killed on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan crashed in Bodrum, while Yazmin was seriously injured after breaking her own arm to escape the wreckage, while Jake was unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the crash, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

If this story has touched you, call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.