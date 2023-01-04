Yazmin Oukhellou is spotted with an Essex gangster who’s on the run after Jake McLean’s death

Yazmin Oukhellou has been spotted with an Essex gangster on the run from the police – six months after her ex-Jake McLean was killed in a car accident, MailOnline can reveal.

The former TOWIE star, 28, who was a passenger in the car with on-off boyfriend Jake when he crashed in Turkey and died on the spot, is pictured with Kirk Holdrick, 40, at the Montecristo Marrakech restaurant.

They were also seen relaxing in the sun together on a bed at luxury hot spot Nikki Beach Marrakech, where Yazmin posed for glamorous bikini shots on Instagram.

Sources close to Yazmin say the pair are “inseparable” and she hopes to move to Morocco, where she has set up a boutique hotel called The Little Palace Marrakech.

An insider told MailOnline: ‘Yazmin and Kirk are getting serious after meeting in Morocco through mutual friends and spending Christmas and New Years together.

“Kirk met Yazmin’s family and she’s finally feeling happier after everything that happened this summer.

“She hoped to start over in 2023 and sees Kirk as her rock in the wake of his support during the aftermath of Jake’s passing.”

Reality star Yazmin has posted a slew of glamorous bikini photos from Morocco, including in the pool at her family’s boutique hotel.

She has shared photos with her 745,000 Instagram followers showing off her curves at Nikki Beach Marrakech, where she was pictured relaxing on a tanning bed with Kirk.

In a second photo obtained exclusively by MailOnline, Yazmin and Kirk take a closer look at the dimly lit Montecristo Marrakech bar and restaurant.

Yazmin’s new love interest is currently on the run from the police after an altercation with TOWIE’s ex-boyfriend Hannah Voynan.

Kirk, who saw Hannah after joining the ITVBe series last year, has breached the terms of his license after an alleged argument with her ex and is wanted by police.

A Yazmin spokesperson told MailOnline: Yazmin is single and not dating anyone. She was away in Marrakesh with her family over the Christmas period

In 2004, he was arrested for attempting to rob a Securicor vehicle at gunpoint and five months later, while on remand, escaped Pentonville Prison by climbing a 30-foot wall and claiming barbed wire, according to a local news report.

A jury at Harrow Crown Court found Kirk guilty of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a loaded firearm and he was sentenced to life imprisonment in October 2005.

TOWIE bosses subsequently axed Hannah from the series after she was last pictured with Kirk at London’s Sexy Fish restaurant in September.

Yazmin’s new romance comes six months after her ex-Jake was killed in a tragic car accident at the age of 33.

The on-off couple were holidaying together when Jake crashed his car off a cliff in Bodrum, Turkey and died on the spot.

Jake was famous for his relationship with TOWIE star Lauren Goodger and the Essex businessman also had a romance with Love Island’s Georgia Harrison.

Yazmin told The Sun that in order to survive the blow, she climbed off a blood-covered cliff with a broken arm and now has permanent physical scars.

After being told by doctors that she was lucky enough to walk away from the devastating accident, Yazmin confessed that she had had sleepless nights and needed therapy because she couldn’t understand why she had been given a second chance at life.

In July last year she said: ‘I cut an artery and a nerve, which is why I was bleeding so much. The doctors called me an angel, a miracle, because it’s an infamous place and people never survived.

Now I’m just wondering how the hell did my partner die while I survived? It made me look at life very differently.’

Yazmin was reportedly banned from attending Jake’s funeral after his family blamed her for his sad passing, saying the pair had been arguing at the time of the crash.

The ITVBe star shared a post on Instagram ahead of the new year, reflecting on the painful and life-changing events of 2022.

She said, “This was the year that changed my life forever.

“I experienced something that I should not have experienced. I’ve learned that I’m not as weak as I thought.

“I learned how important family and good friends are and I learned that every day is just a blessing.

“There are nights I still cry myself to sleep and days I put my phone on airplane mode and hide from the world and that’s okay.

“There are days when I perk myself up and post here so everyone thinks I’m doing great and living my best life. And you know what? That’s good too.’