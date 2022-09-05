Yazmin Oukhellou had ‘meltdown’ after taking bikini snap since fatal crash which killed Jake McLean

<!–

Yazmin Oukhellou has revealed she had a meltdown after taking a bikini photo for Instagram as she tries to “live in the present” after the fatal car accident that killed her boyfriend.

TOWIE star Yazmin, 28, flew to Marrakech after Jake McLean’s funeral on Aug. 16 for a “healing holiday” and has posted several photos of her time away.

But in her latest post, featuring a matching print bikini and a cover-up, she revealed that despite looking perfect, she’s still struggling with the shock of the behind-the-scenes accident.

Meltdown: Yazmin Oukhellou has revealed she had a meltdown after taking a bikini photo while trying to “live in the present” after the fatal car accident that killed her boyfriend

She wrote: ‘Just after I took this photo I had a meltdown and that’s okay but I’m learning to pick myself up and try to live in the present and appreciate as much as possible’

She wrote: ‘A little reminder: you can be positive, happy, grateful and still have terrible or bad days. Just keep going. Keep practicing mindfulness and good thoughts. But also acknowledge how you really feel.

“You don’t have to pretend and you don’t have to be perfect. Right after I took this photo I had a meltdown and that’s okay, but I’m learning to pick myself up and try to live in the present and appreciate it as much as possible.

“Live your life the way you feel is best for YOU and just know that I think you’re doing great. Love Yaz.’

33-year-old Essex businessman Jake McLean died instantly on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan plunged down a windy, mountainous road into a ravine in Bodrum, Turkey.

Heartbreaking: Essex businessman Jake McLean, 33, (left) was killed instantly on July 3 when his blue Mercedes E-class sedan crashed into a ravine in Bodrum, Turkey

His on-off lover Yazmin was left with serious injuries after she had to break her own arm to escape from the wreckage while Jake was unconscious behind the wheel.

The crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined that the car lurched about 70 feet over a left turn and landed in a ravine nearly 10 feet lower.

Jake was pronounced dead at the scene, while Yazmin was rushed to hospital, where she was treated for her injured arm.

After the crash, she scrambled through thick, thorny bushes to stop a passing motorist for help.

Memories: The couple (pictured) crashed around 4:30 a.m. and investigators determined the car sped about 70 feet over a left turn and ended up in a ravine nearly 30 feet below

She has shared how she is still coping with post-traumatic stress after returning to the UK.

It is alleged that shortly before the car accident, the couple had a heated argument at a nightclub, something Jake’s mother Anita Walsh told Turkish authorities she believed played a role in her son’s death.

This led to a bitter argument between Yazmin and Anita, who banned the reality star from Jake’s funeral in Essex last month.

Jake’s secret friend Chloe Hennessey, 27, a beauty therapist, was invited to the funeral and posted a series of touching photos of the couple on Instagram as a tribute to the man she “will love forever.”

Chloe wrote on Instagram to share a photo of her and Jake, saying, “What a beautiful day for a beautiful soul. So glad all the important people who should have been there showed up.

“So much laughter, crying and happy memories with all his loved ones. I hope you can rest completely in peace, fly high now Jakey. Love you forever, always in our hearts.’

On the day of Jake’s funeral, Yazmin broke her social media silence by writing, “I’ve taken some time off social media to focus fully on my mental and physical recovery.

“I needed this time to work on healing and to process everything as best I could.

“It taught me that life is so short and that we should cherish our loved ones as much as possible.

“I am so grateful for our memories and the special time Jake and I shared. I haven’t stopped thinking about him and I will always miss him. He will forever hold a special place in my heart.”