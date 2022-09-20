Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare to face Italy and Germany
EXCLUSIVE: Yaya Toure helps England Under-21s prepare to face Italy and Germany… as Man City legend builds on his work coaching at Tottenham’s academy
- Yaya Toure has been training at Tottenham’s academy this season
- He is now helping England U21 prepare for their upcoming matches
- The former Man City midfielder is completing his coaching credentials
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been involved in England Under-21s’ preparations for their upcoming matches against Italy and Germany.
The iconic Ivorian is completing his coaching badges and currently works in Tottenham’s academy.
And part of Toure’s education has seen the former Premier League star travel up to St George’s Park to work in Lee Carsley’s coaching staff.
Yaya Toure won three titles at Man City as a player, and is now on his way as a coach