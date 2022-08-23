Yassmin Abdel-Magied dreams of axing Australian citizenship in her book Talking About A Revolution

Fire extinguisher Yassmin Abdel-Magied has revealed she is ‘fantasizing’ about giving up her Australian citizenship and destroying the country’s ‘blood-soaked soil’.

Ms Abdel-Magied, 31, fled the country in 2017 after making waves on TV and social media with her views on attacking Australia and promoting Islamic Sharia.

Now the dualistic Sudanese-Aussie citizen has revealed that she dreams of not belonging to Australia, but she has already insulted her newly adopted British homeland.

She has been bombarded with abuse after she labeled the sea of ​​Union Jack flags in honor of the Queen’s Jubilee a “wakeful nightmare.”

Ms Abdel-Magied says she still wants to get her Australian citizenship removed, but laments that her Sudanese passport won’t give her nearly as many opportunities.

“I fantasize about giving up my Australian passport,” she writes in her new book Talking About A Revolution.

My dreams are filled with warm golden hues, the imagined liberation from renunciation the moment I hand in my papers and walk away.

“Away from the country responsible for trauma where I still wake up in a sweat. Away from the false promises of fairness and equality that I had been so deeply engrossed in.

‘If I hand in the blue book, I think I’ll finally be free. If I walk away, maybe I can breathe again.’

But she admits that her current life is only possible because Australia welcomed her family when they fled the civil war-torn Sudanese capital of Khartoum in 1992.

“I’m grateful, sure. But to my parents, not to the system,” she writes.

“And that gratitude coexists with the realization that my privilege springs from blood-soaked soil in so-called Australia.”

Ms Abdel-Magied called herself ‘the most publicly hated Muslim’ when she fled Australia to London five years ago after causing two furious fights.

In February 2017, she appeared on ABC’s Q+A show, insisting, “Islam is the most feminist religion for me.”

Two months later, she was blasted for a Facebook post on Anzac Day 2017 that read, “LEST. WE. TO FORGET. (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine…)’

In her book, she likens herself to dolphins lured to a quiet bay before being ambushed by Japanese fishermen.

“I had swam in cool, calm waters, confident and willing, only to be taken to the slaughter,” she writes.

The setback led her to move to the UK, where she has since met and married her British husband, after working out a six-month prenup.

“I’m a big believer in the prenup and I tell all my friends to do it,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald in June.

“I was very clear about what I wanted from a relationship: that my money is my money, and that I didn’t want to give up my life.

“I had certain expectations of what a life would be like, and if he wasn’t on board, he wouldn’t get me.”

But her hopes for a quiet life in London have been dashed after her outburst during Britain’s celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s 70th anniversary in June.

She revealed that “a native British woman” butchered her as an “engineer of social discord and division”.

“This country, which insults you, has given you a home and opportunity and the freedom to make your disgusting comments – which I found very offensive,” the letter read.

Ms Abdel-Magied tweeted a photo of the anonymous letter asking why she didn’t just move when she was so offended by the presence of British flags.

“Please don’t let us stop you, I’m sure your compatriots/women would love it if you returned there and supported them,” the letter read.

‘Freedom of speech? Don’t let the door hit you when you go out. Kind of like Australia, isn’t it?’

She now says she “don’t want to be part of Australia anymore” and wants to drop her blue Australian passport – but admits the idea has outraged many.

“Isn’t belonging a rejection?” she added. ‘I can understand how it feels.

‘I see it in the flickers of betrayal behind the eyes of fellow Australians who ask when I’ll be back, hear it in the pitch of their voices, the sudden gleams of their smiles.

“In these moments, I feel compelled to apologize, be ambiguous, or quietly turn away from their naked displays of vulnerability.

“But non-belonging may be more common than we think: people are constantly and consistently choosing to opt out; of their religious group, their political party, their profession.

‘Of course there are some costs, but most of the time you are free to go. More difficult perhaps, without the comfort I am used to these days.

“It’s ironic that I can only do that by holding my Australian passport.”

She admits that her Australian passport is much more useful to her than her Sudanese.

“My dual Sudanese nationality means avoiding the purgatory of statelessness but achieving little else,” she writes.

‘The modest green document with Arabic relief is usually in the weakest ten passports worldwide.’

Ms Abdel-Magied says she has not yet made a final decision on her citizenship.

“My mom tells me not to be in a hurry,” she admits. ‘She suggests that my feelings towards the country ‘down under’ may change over time.

‘She is right. These feelings will evolve as emotions usually do. I don’t know what they will become.

“Maybe I do regret having voluntarily renounced my legal status, especially one as powerful as Australia’s.”

Ironically, she says her family’s decision to flee Sudan in 1992 means she is considered an outsider there.

“If you are considered an outsider, even your birth cannot guarantee your ‘right’ to belong,” she writes. ‘This is just as true in Sudan as it is in Australia.

“Looks like I can’t escape being a second-class citizen.”