Yasir Al Qassim in court over attempted murder of former Mongols bikie Sam Abdulrahim

A teenager charged with the attempted murder of a former Mongolian cyclist will spend another weekend behind bars after his lawyer claimed his ‘baby face’ would make him a target in prison.

Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was gunned down outside Fawkner Cemetery, in northern Melbourne, on June 25, while sitting in his Mercedes-Benz after leaving his cousin’s funeral.

He was shot five times in the chest, but miraculously survived the attack.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, has been charged with attempted murder and is still in prison.

His lawyer Adam Chernok showed a photo of the teenager to Magistrate Donna Bakos in court on Thursday, arguing that he should be released on bail.

Yasir Al Qassim, 18, (pictured) has been charged with attempted murder after Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was shot in June

“Your Honor can see from the photo that he really has a baby face,” Chernok said, adding that his appearance and young age made him “particularly vulnerable.” Nine news reported.

“You can already hear the wolves circling here.”

Mr Al Qassim has already spent 11 days in jail and has appeared in court via video link.

Both alleged killers (one of them pictured) have fled the country and Mr Al Qassim is said to have helped them do so

Sam ‘The Punisher’ Abdulrahim was shot at outside Fawkner Cemetery, north Melbourne, on 25 June.

Although the 18-year-old is not accused of being one of the two alleged gunmen, police allege he was involved in helping the two men flee the country after the attack.

The suspected gunmen tried to flee in a stolen car, but collided with a pole in their path.

One of the alleged gunmen carjacked another car while the other hid behind a garbage can before fleeing on foot.

Police believe both men fled the country within 48 hours of the shooting.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Al Qassim deposited the alleged gunmen in the stolen can used in the shooting.

Attackers driving a Mazda ambushed Mr Abdulrahim’s car and fired several shots at the kickboxer’s luxury car during the botched shooting.

His lawyer claimed the teen would live with his parents or brothers on bail.

A brother offered $100,000 bail for his release.

Prosecutors said there was a risk that Al Qassim would flee abroad.

Magistrate Bakos will give a verdict on Monday.

Mr Al Qassim has also been charged with possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

Abdulrahim, a former Mongolian cyclist, had recovered “miraculously” after the shooting and shared a photo of gunshot wounds to his chest two weeks later.