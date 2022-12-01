Yasiel Puig changes plea to NOT guilty of lying to federal investigators

Yasiel Puig has changed his plea to not guilty in a federal investigation related to his illegal gambling practice after the ex-MLB star initially agreed to plead guilty to a single count of making false statements when prosecutors charged him in January interviewed.

“I want to clear my name. I should never have agreed to plead guilty to a crime I didn’t commit,” the 31-year-old Cuban-born American right fielder said in a statement. pronunciation released Wednesday.

The former All-Star, who currently plays in South Korea, faces a maximum prison term of five years for lying to government officials. In August, he filed a plea deal stating that he began betting on sporting events in 2019 through a third party — identified in court documents as “Agent 1” — who was involved in an illegal gambling operation run by 46-year-old Wayne Joseph. Nix.

Puig eventually owed Nix $282,900 in gambling losses in June 2019.

“I don’t know why people like to say and believe bad things about me,” the former MLB player tweeted Wednesday.

Former Major League All-Star Yasiel Puig has changed his plea to not guilty despite agreeing to plead guilty to a charge of lying to federal investigators about his involvement in an illegal gambling operation, which reportedly began in 2019, the Justice Department said

On Wednesday, Puig tweeted: “All my life I’ve been told to be quiet and do what I’ve been told. Not anymore’ The 31-year-old, who is currently playing in South Korea, could face a maximum prison sentence if found guilty of providing false statements to federal authorities

“They like to make me look like a monster because of my looks maybe. All my life I’ve been told to be still and do what I’ve been told. Not anymore.’

Puig’s lawyer, Keri Axel, said “significant” new evidence has emerged in the past three months, prompting her client to switch pleas.

“At the time of his interview in January 2022, Mr. Puig, who has a third grade education, had untreated mental health problems and did not have his own interpreter or criminal defense attorney with him,” she said.

“We have reviewed the evidence, including important new information, and have serious concerns about the allegations against Yasiel.”

Leona Sports Agency associate and Puig’s agent Lisette Carnet said earlier this week that the former Dodgers, Reds and Guardians player logged into his interview with federal investigators on Zoom “hurried, unprepared, with no criminal counsel with him, and also his own interpreter, The New York Post

reported.

Nearly three years ago, Agent 1 and another person identified as “Individual B” told Puig to write or wire them a check to Nix or his gambling client, “Individual A.”

Then, on June 25, 2019, Puig withdrew $200,000 from Bank of America and purchased two cashier’s checks at $100,000 each, made payable to Individual A.

After the two sides resolved a balance dispute, individual A gave Puig full access to his gambling websites. Between July 4, 2019 and September 29, 2019, Puig placed 899 extra bets on football, basketball and tennis.

A mugshot of Cuban Yasiel Puig, after his arrest in Florida for speeding, 2013

The plan then caught up with the former MLB player in January when he was interviewed by federal investigators. Despite being warned about the dangers of lying, Puig did so several times, according to the DOJ. Specifically, Puig falsely stated that he only knew Agent 1 from his career as an MLB star and denied discussing gambling with the individual.

In fact, the two had talked about gambling hundreds of times.

Puig also sent Individual B an audio message on WhatsApp in which he admitted lying to authorities.

Nix has pleaded guilty to one charge of conspiracy to operate an illegal sports gambling business and one charge of filing a false tax return. He will be sentenced in March 2023.

A native of Cienfuegos, Cuba, who tried dozens of times but failed to defect to the US, Puig became a sensation for the Los Angeles Dodgers shortly after arriving in the country, signing a seven-year, $42 million contract in 2012. would finish second in Rookie of the Year voting that season and post a remarkable OPS+ of 159 (better than an average hitter in 2012 by 59 percent).

Former Dodgers player Puig placed an additional 899 bets on football, basketball and tennis

However, right fielder production declined each of the next four seasons, and by 2018, the team traded him to the Cincinnati Reds.

A year later, he would be shared with the Cleveland Guardians and play in Mexico in 2021. In December 2021, he signed a one-year, $1 million contract with South Korea’s Kiwoom Heroes.

Puig has also been in trouble since arriving in the US. The charges included several charges of reckless driving, and in 2021, ESPN reported that MLB investigators interviewed a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in a Staples Center bathroom. He denied the allegations, but eventually settled with her out of court.

In December 2021, the Washington Post reported that Puig had also settled a lawsuit from two women who alleged he sexually assaulted them in 2017.

He earned $51 million in salary over eight MLB seasons.