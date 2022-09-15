Yannic Cariah, who played his last T20 in 2016, makes West Indies’ T20 World Cup squad for 2022
Cariah is a 30-year-old legpin bowling all-rounder who has joined the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, for which they must first qualify by playing against Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the opening round in Hobart.
Tell me about his recent form
In his first international appearance, Cariah showed fairly good control of the ball, taking 1 for 49 in nine overs and playing a part in the West Indies’ only ODI win of their recent home summer.
He also led the West Indies Emerging team to their first Super 50 title in December 2019. In the final against Leeward Islands, Cariah made 34 and followed it with figures of 5-1-8-3, including the wickets of Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty and Jahmar Hamilton. Cariah established his leadership skills with that win and with an eye to grooming future leaders, West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes appointed him captain of the WICB XI against the Bangladeshis.
Walsh Jr was integrated into the West Indies lineup in 2019 after emerging as the best wicket taker in the CPL that year. His star continued to rise even outside of the Caribbean when he was brought in by Rajasthan Royals to become a net bowler, but he quickly seemed to hit his ceiling. In the most recent home season, he struggled for control, often blowing opponents’ batters with the wind. And since Sunil Narine didn’t really go through, the selectors wanted something different and that’s Cariah. Having not played T20 in over four years and never played T20Is, he is somewhat of a novelty on the West Indies attack.
You’re right. He is not currently signed to any CPL franchise, but that won’t stop the selectors from putting a point on him. They will hope that despite the big step up, he can draw on the experience that has brought him here, which includes bowling in tandem with Akeal Hosein, the West Indies T20I spinner, at Queen’s Park Cricket Club in Trinidad.
What they said…
“I think the intensity… The speed of the game and the opponents change, but the game remains the same. You still have to look at the ball and play the ball. You still have to bowl good lengths, still the conditions and understand opponents. I think it’s just the intensity – the bowlers may hit their target more often than not, but you still have to play the same thing. It’s still the same process. I think it’s just the intensity.”
Yannic Cariah on the big differences between regional and international cricket after scoring fifty against New Zealand.
“It’s a bit of a shame that Yannic doesn’t play in the CPL, but we have no control over who will select who for the CPL competition. We were very impressed with the games we selected for him, starting with the A team. He bowled really well and then we gave him the chance to play against New Zealand in the 50-over competition. We were very impressed with him. One thing a lot of people might not know is that yes , although he is bowling well, we have a lot of respect for his batting. We think he is a man who can score for us too.”
Desmond HaynesWest Indies lead selector, loves what he’s seen from Cariah