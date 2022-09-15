Yannic Cariah, who played his last T20 in 2016, makes West Indies’ T20 World Cup squad for 2022

Who is Yannic Cariah? Cariah is a 30-year-old legpin bowling all-rounder who has joined the West Indies squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, for which they must first qualify by playing against Scotland, Zimbabwe and Ireland in the opening round in Hobart.

Cariah made his international debut only last month, in the first ODI against New Zealand at Bridgetown, replacing left arm-fingerpinner Gudakesh Motie, who had a finger fracture at the time. He has yet to appear in a T20I and his last T20 was in 2016 when he was with Trinbago Knight Riders, although he has been a more consistent presence on the regional front since then.

The 2022 T20 World Cup will be Cariah’s second global tournament. He was West Indies U-19’s second highest wicket taker , with eight strikes in six games against an economy of 4.21 in the 2010 Youth World Cup in New Zealand. Two members of that squad – Jason Holder and Kraigg Brathwaite – were pushing to be captains of the West Indies. However, Cariah is a late bloomer and did not break into international cricket until August 2022.

Tell me about his recent form

In his first international appearance, Cariah showed fairly good control of the ball, taking 1 for 49 in nine overs and playing a part in the West Indies’ only ODI win of their recent home summer.

Then, in his first outing with the bat, in the second ODI against New Zealand, Cariah led a late rally, hitting half a century and forging a record 85-run ninth-wicket tie with Alzarri Joseph from just 64 balls. It is West Indies top ninth wicket partnership in ODI cricket. Coming in at 27 for 6 in a chase of 212 from 41 overs, Cariah was particularly fluent in driving New Zealand spinners inside out over extra cover, showing off the fighting skills that have brought him success at the regional level in Trinidad.

Cariah also captained WICB XI in June against an itinerant Bangladeshi side in Coolidge. Earlier in May, Cariah had claimed a hat-trick for Queen’s Park Cricket Club, which allowed them to win the TTCB (Trinidad & Tobago Cricket Board) T20 crown.

Something else? He also led the West Indies Emerging team to their first Super 50 title in December 2019. In the final against Leeward Islands, Cariah made 34 and followed it with figures of 5-1-8-3, including the wickets of Amir Jangoo, Keacy Carty and Jahmar Hamilton. Cariah established his leadership skills with that win and with an eye to grooming future leaders, West Indies chief selector Desmond Haynes appointed him captain of the WICB XI against the Bangladeshis.

Okay, but how did he get the nod for Hayden Walsh Jr? Walsh Jr was integrated into the West Indies lineup in 2019 after emerging as the best wicket taker in the CPL that year. His star continued to rise even outside of the Caribbean when he was brought in by Rajasthan Royals to become a net bowler, but he quickly seemed to hit his ceiling. In the most recent home season, he struggled for control, often blowing opponents’ batters with the wind. And since Sunil Narine didn’t really go through, the selectors wanted something different and that’s Cariah. Having not played T20 in over four years and never played T20Is, he is somewhat of a novelty on the West Indies attack.

Oh, so he doesn’t have a CPL contract this year? You’re right. He is not currently signed to any CPL franchise, but that won’t stop the selectors from putting a point on him. They will hope that despite the big step up, he can draw on the experience that has brought him here, which includes bowling in tandem with Akeal Hosein, the West Indies T20I spinner, at Queen’s Park Cricket Club in Trinidad.

What they said…

“I think the intensity… The speed of the game and the opponents change, but the game remains the same. You still have to look at the ball and play the ball. You still have to bowl good lengths, still the conditions and understand opponents. I think it’s just the intensity – the bowlers may hit their target more often than not, but you still have to play the same thing. It’s still the same process. I think it’s just the intensity.”

Yannic Cariah on the big differences between regional and international cricket after scoring fifty against New Zealand.