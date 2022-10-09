Yankees without Chapman for ALDS; reliever missed workout

NEW YORK – New York Yankees savior Aroldis Chapman was dropped from the team’s American League Division Series roster because he missed Friday’s practice.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the former All-Star was closer in Miami instead of Yankee Stadium and offered no acceptable excuse.

“I was disappointed,” Boone said, adding that disciplinary action is possible.

The Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians in the best-of-five series starting Tuesday.

Matt Carpenter will likely be on the New York roster, Boone also said, as Carpenter has recovered from a broken foot. Outfielder Andrew Benintendi remains a contender after hand surgery, and DJ LeMaheiu’s standing was not determined as he tries to get over an injured toe, Boone said.

Gerrit Cole will start for the Yankees in Tuesday-evening’s opener, followed by Nestor Cortes in Game 2 and Luis Severino in Game 3.

Boone leans toward a three-man rotation against the Guardians in the best-of-five series.