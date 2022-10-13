Yankees vs. Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed due to weather

The second game of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday has been postponed due to the “forecast of continued bad weather”.

The game will be made up on Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 4-1 after scoring four unanswered runs, including homeruns by Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo, after Steven Kwan came on the board for the Guardians first with a homerun.