Tickets to see the New York Yankees play the Boston Red Sox in the Big Apple on Sunday are skyrocketing due to a surge in demand to watch Aaron Judge attempt to make history with his 61st home run of the season as he attempts to overtake and overtake Roger Maris’ American League record.

Maris, who played six years for the Yankees, is best known for setting a new MLB single-season home run record with 61 home runs in 1961; the record remained unbroken until 1998 and still stands as the American League record.

And according to Vivid Seats, which prides itself on being one of the most cost-effective ticketing services in the sports and entertainment industry, the average price to buy a ticket to tonight’s game has nearly tripled in the last week, from $115 per seat on Monday. to somewhere between $250-$330 per seat on Sunday.

Tickets right by the Yankees diamond range from $500-$1,000, as prices for seats located toward the grandstand infield section of Yankees Stadium go up by hundreds of dollars.

The most expensive ticket for Sunday night’s game in the Bronx is believed to be on sale for nearly $9,000 at Vivid Seats, according to a DailyMail.com site visit on Sunday.

Overtime, which prides itself on selling ‘last minute tickets’, is selling tickets for more than $100 for Sunday’s game in addition to the two rows furthest to the roof

Gametime — another ticket company known for flash sales of last-minute deals — has also seen its prices nearly double in the past week, NBC New York reported.

The average price for a ticket last week was set at $119, but as of Sunday, prices have been raised to over $200 if Yankees fans don’t want to sit through nosebleeds, which are still on sale for a minimum of $20 or more.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported last week that outfield tickets at Yankees Stadium were up 41 percent for the home team’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Seat Geek has 26 listings for access to boxes and suites next to the Bronx’s diamond for $734 each. Deluxe pricing on the website has some tickets on sale for $992 each.

On Ticketmaster, the average price for tickets to Sunday’s game is $183 with the lowest fee set at $54, while many seats are on the edge of the $300 benchmark.

StubHub – ‘the world’s top destination for ticket buyers and sellers’ according to the company’s official website – promotes resale of tickets in sections around the catcher’s area for more than $2,000 each.

Seats near or directly behind the Yankees bullpen sell for more than $700 each and about $2,300 each at most.

Star slugger Aaron Judge is just one more homer away from tying Roger Maris’ record. The 30-year-old is currently stuck at 60 and went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in a 7-5 win over Boston at Yankee Stadium on Saturday.

Tickets for last night’s win were also far too expensive as many thought Judge’s moment of magic would have happened then. Prices varied in the same way as Sunday’s game.

The referee has gone scoreless in the last four games as he strives to equal Maris’ record. Pictured: Judge celebrates with Gleyber Torres (right) after Wednesday’s 14-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates

Meanwhile, Judge has gone four games without a home run, most recently scoring in the Yankees’ 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

However, the date is still on pace for his 64.4 home runs this season. The Yankees have 11 games left in the regular season.

Sunday’s match starts at 7:08 PM ET on ESPN. Rookie right-hander Brayan Bello is set to start for Boston. Rain is in the forecast.