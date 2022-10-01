Yankees ticket prices continue to skyrocket as fans shell out in a bid to Judge make history

The prices of tickets to see the New York Yankees this weekend continue to skyrocket as fans clamor for Aaron Judge and his attempt to seal the all-time home run record.

Judge sits next to Roger Maris on 61 home runs this season, the level for the American League record — and he has six games left to become the solo leader.

Front Office Sports have reported that ticket sales on StubHub are up 60% this week as fans try to secure their spot in the stadium for a potentially historic moment, with some seats selling behind home plate for an eye-watering $4,000.

Aaron Judge is currently chasing history and needs one home run to become all-time leader

Fans show up in droves every night in an effort to see Judge No. 62

On Friday night, the Yankees slugger couldn’t hit a home run, but he’s going again today

Tickets for this afternoon’s game against the Orioles are selling on StubHub for over $4000

Judge hit home run 61 in Toronto earlier this week, but the Yankees are now back in the Bronx for a series against the Baltimore Orioles, before the regular season ends with a four-game tie with the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees superstar failed to hit a homerun on Friday night, but has two more attempts this weekend to seal the record in front of a home crowd before the team heads south.

Much has been said about the value of Judge’s 62nd home run ball, with some experts claiming it could be worth more than $5 million in the future.

The 61st ball, which was thrown by an hapless Toronto Blue Jays fan, is reportedly worth $2 million and is now in the hands of Judge’s mother after he donated it to her postgame.

Hilariously, the fan who saw the ball slip through his glove – Kyle Mulligan – was later invited to the Jimmy Kimmel Show and given two tickets to Times Square’s New Year’s Eve celebrations so he could “watch the ball drop, this time by no own debt’.

“It was a big moment, and the ball itself was like a flying lottery ticket,” Kimmel told his audience during a taping in Brooklyn. “It could be worth anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000, they say.

A fan at Yankee Stadium on Friday night holds a banner with Judge’s name and number on it

Judge has had a historic season, hitting 61 home runs – with six games to go

“So obviously the fans in the stands in Toronto were really eager to catch it,” he continued as the video of the incident began to roll. “A lot of people took gloves to the game, which is always kind of funny, but this guy bounced off his glove, he really had a shot at it.

“It’s not as easy as it looks, but the announcers rubbed it in a little bit.”

Mulligan went viral over his annoyed reaction, throwing down his glove and pacing in frustration with his hands on his head.

Kyle Mulligan, the Toronto Blue Jays fan who nearly caught Judge’s historic 61st home run of the season earlier this week, will see another ball drop on New Year’s Eve in New York

Mulligan picked the perfect seat on Wednesday to catch Judge’s 61st home run of the season

Mulligan went viral over his annoyed reaction, in which he threw down his glove and began pacing in frustration with his hands on his head after dropping the ball

“That guy in the Blue Jays jersey, maybe he’s hoping to catch the ball, maybe not, maybe it’s just coincidence that he’s sitting there,” explained Blue Jays announcer Dan Shulman during a replay on Sportsnet. “Look how close he got. He’s got a glove on it, Buck. He’s 5-10, if he’d been 6-1 he would’ve had that.

“He can’t believe it,” added Blue Jays commentator Buck Martinez. “He threw back his glove. He is ill.

“You come to a ball game, and of all the chairs you could sit in, he was in the wrong seat. His arm wasn’t long enough. What a heartache. He’s not happy.’