Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hits his 50TH home run of season as he chases down Roger Maris’ record

Aaron Judge’s Monday night was ruined by Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, when the Yankees slugger hit his 50th home run of the season, but the team fell to 9-17 in August.

Behind a two-run Ohtani homerun, the Angels defeated their visitors 4-3, despite Judge’s continued greatness.

The 30-year-old is getting closer to Roger Maris’ one-season franchise record of 61 home runs, but the performance didn’t taste as sweet as it should have been as his team continues to struggle.

Aaron Judge’s solo home run wasn’t enough to make the Yankees win Monday night

Monday marked the team’s third consecutive loss.

“I don’t get caught up in individual numbers, good or bad,” Judge said after hitting his 50th home run Monday, according to the NY Post.

“It’s great, but I’m a little upset about the loss. We’ll talk about how this feels when the season is over.”

Judge’s solo shot came in the eighth inning of the game, with the Yankees losing 4-2, but the team was unable to add more runs.

Judge has now hit 50 home runs in a season twice in his career, making him just the 10th MLB player to ever reach that milestone.

‘It’s 50 [homers] and it’s August,” said manager Aaron Boone. “It’s hard to imagine what an incredible season he is experiencing. … The one time they threw at him tonight, he knocked it off the rocks [in center field].’

While Judge doesn’t appear to be publicly happy with his game amid the team’s loss, he will privately know the significance of his stellar year.

Shohei Ohtani gave the Angels a 4-2 lead with his two-run home run in the fifth inning

The outfielder turned down a $213.5 million contract extension from the Yankees last season, and looks set to earn even more in his next deal.

Despite the Yankees’ battle, they still have a seven-game lead over the Rays.