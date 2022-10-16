Yankees suffer defeat to leave their season on the brink of disaster as Guardians seal 6-5 win

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a basesloaded, two-strike single with two outs in the ninth inning when the host Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday-evening.

Gonzalez got his third game-winning hit of the postseason when he hit a 1-2 pitch on Clarke Schmidt (0-1) to score Steven Kwan and Amed Rosario to finish a three-point rally while the Guardians collected five basehits.

After fouling two sliders, Gonzalez lined another slider in the middle to give Cleveland its third win in the final at bat of the postseason. Gonzalez hit a game-ending homer in the 15th to beat Tampa Bay in the wildcard round and got the tiebreaking bloop single in the 10th inning Friday in New York.

Cleveland Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez looks at his single drive in the winning run on Saturday

Gonzalez is greeted by his teammates after taking a huge win for the Guardians

Gonzalez’s goal came after Rosario hit an RBI single against Schmidt to give Cleveland a 5-4 lead. Jose Ramirez followed Rosario with a single against New York’s infield shift to load the bases after Wandy Peralta gave up consecutive one-out hits in his attempt for a seven-out save.

Gonzalez’s final blow gave the Guardians a 2-1 lead in the series. Cleveland could make his first trip to the ALCS since 2016 on Sunday night, when Cal Quantrill is likely to face New York ace Gerrit Cole.

Josh Naylor and Kwan had early RBI singles for Cleveland, which was a total of 15 hits, including 13 basehits and ended 9-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor breaks his bat for Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka

Aaron Judge and Oswaldo Cabrera hit two homeruns in the first five innings off Cleveland-starter Triston McKenzie. Harrison Bader added a solo shot in the seventh off Sam Hentges, but the Yankees had only two at bats with runners in scoring position during the game.

Eli Morgan (1-0) threw a 1-2-3 ninth to set up Cleveland’s dramatic rally.

Luis Severino of New York settled down nicely after a shaky start, giving up three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struckout six, walked no and threw 106 pitches in a appearance in which he gave up six hits in the first two innings.

McKenzie gave up four runs on four hits in five innings. He struckout five and walked one.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a two-run home run in the third inning of Game 3