ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and what some fans consider to be baseball’s “clean” standard.

The 30-year-old Yankees slugger drove a 1-1 slider from Texas right-handed Jesús Tinoco to the front row of seats in left field opening game two of New York’s day-night doubleheader.

After number 99 took a smooth, powerful swing, he had a wide smile on his face as he rounded the bases and his Yankees teammates poured out of the dugout to celebrate with him. They stayed away from home plate, letting Judge step on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.

Judge’s mother and father were in the stands to watch Judge end a five-game run without a homer, including Game 1 of the doubleheader when he was 1 for 5 with a single.

The ball was caught by a fan in Section 31, who was then taken under guard to authenticate the ball.

Another fan was led away after jumping from the seats into a gap between the seats and the left field wall.

Maris’ 61 for the Yankees in 1961 had been exceeded six times before, but all were contaminated by the stench of steroids. Mark McGwire turned 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Barry Bonds hit an MLB record of 73 for the San Francisco Giants in 2001, and Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs had 66, 65 and 63 over a four-season period from 1998.

McGwire admitted to using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa knowingly denied using performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans—perhaps many—have regarded Maris as the legitimate record holder until now.

A Ruthian figure with a smile as big as his body, the six-foot-tall judge has rocked the big leagues with a series of deep rides that listen to the sepia-colored film reels of his legendary pinstripe predecessors.

“He should be honored for being the true one-season home run champion,” said Roger Maris Jr. Wednesday night after the judge matched his father’s mark. “I think baseball should look at the records and I think baseball should do something.”

Judge had just homed once in the past 13 games, then hit number 61 last Wednesday in Toronto. The Texas double-headed nightcap was his 55th game in a row since August 5.

Judge was 3 out of 17 with five walks and one hit since breaking past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had been the Major League record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard at the old Yankee Stadium on October 1, 1961.

Judge has the chance to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs and started the day behind Luis Arraez of Minnesota, who batted .315.

The homerun in his first at bat brought him back to .311, where he had started the day before before dropping a run in the opener.

Judge’s feat will cause endless discussions.

“To me, Roger Maris is the holder of the record for home runs in a season,” said author George Will earlier this month. “There’s not a trace of suspicion that in Judge’s case we see better baseball than better chemistry. He’s clean. He doesn’t do anything that forces other players to put their health at risk.”

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

