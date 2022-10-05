Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge took a smooth, powerful swing, then burst into a big smile as he trotted around the bases. On the way home, his teammates backed off and let him touch the plate alone.

Finally, the New York Yankees slugger had the American League home run record all to himself.

Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday night, breaking Roger Maris’ AL record and setting what some fans consider to be the “clean” standard of baseball.

“It’s a great relief,” Judge said. “Everyone can finally sit in their seats and watch the ball game. It’s been a fun ride so far, getting the chance to do this. … Getting the chance to have your name next to someone so awesome is like Roger Maris and Babe Ruth and those guys are incredible.”

Judge said he felt “quite a bit of emotion” after connecting, thinking of his family and fans and supporters. He said it would probably be after the season before he would really get into it and appreciate the importance of his performance.

“In my book it’s just another day,” said the stoic judge.

After hitting his helmet in a rare expression of frustration when he went without a homer in the first game of the doubleheader against the Rangers in Texas, Judge hit the third pitch of the nightcap on the front row of left field seats.

That trip around the bases after a long chase was certainly a mixture of pure joy and relief for number 99, whose lone homerun in the previous 13 games had been when he equalized Maris’ 61 last Wednesday in Toronto.

Judge also did it just in time and homered on the penultimate day of regular season.

Barry Bonds has the Major League-record 73 home runs, set with the San Francisco Giants in 2001.

The judges milestone ball was caught by Cory Youmans of Dallas, who was in Section 31. When asked what he was going to do with the ball while being taken away with security to verify the ball, Youmans replied: “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”

When asked if he had gotten the ball after the 3-2 loss, Judge said, “Not yet.”

‘I don’t know where it is. It would be great to get it back,” he said.

The judge also praised the fan for making a “great catch” and said the man had every right to keep the prized souvenir.

Another fan was led away after jumping over the railing into a gap between the seats and the left field wall. The audience of 38,832 was Texas’ third sale of the season.

Almost as soon as Judge made a 1-1 slider from righthander Jesús Tinoco, his Yankees teammates poured out of the dugout to celebrate with him. But they stayed away from home plate and let him go on it before sharing hugs and high-fives.

“You never know how you will react at that moment. And it was just so, so very cool,” said manager Aaron Boone.

Gerrit Cole, who set a one-season strikeout record for the Yankees in the same game, said he didn’t know if Judge had been busy lately, but chuckled when he said everyone on the team was.

“I just wanted it to happen that bad,” Cole said. “So I don’t know if that’s urgent or just hoping. We were all hoping really hard, I guess… He’s not trying to get the record for himself. He’s trying to set the record for his teammates and for the Yankee fans.”

New York lost the second game after winning 5-4 in the opener. With one game remaining in the regular season, the split left the Yankees with a matching record of 99-62—Judge’s number and his total home runs.

Judge’s mom and dad were in the stands to watch the 30-year-old outfielder end a five-game homerless streak, including Tuesday’s earlier game when he singled 1 for 5.

The Maris family wasn’t in Texas after they followed Judge for a while, but Roger Maris Jr. tweeted“Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It was certainly a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!”

When the top of the first ended and Judge took his place in right field, he was wearing the glove and cap of first baseman DJ LeMahieu, who patted him on the back.

The fans in right field cheered Judge on as he warmed up by tossing a ball back and forth with midfielder Harrison Bader. Judge then provided another souvenir ball when he tossed the ball he’d warmed up several rows deep.

Judge, who qualified to become a free agent after this season, struckout a full-count pitch when he struckout again in the second.

He took his spot in right field in the bottom of the inning before Boone took him out of the game. Oswaldo Cabrera, who had been on second base, moved to right field and the slugger got another loud ovation as he chased back to the Yankees dugout on the side of third base.

The response soon came from well beyond the margins.

“History made, more history to be made,” President Joe Biden posted on Twitter.

Former Yankees star Derek Jeter tweeted: “Congratulations @TheJudge44 with 62! Postseason next!!!”

Former President Bill Clinton also tweeted congratulations, as did former MLB players such as Paul O’Neill, Dwight Gooden, Dave Winfield and Ryan Howard.

Maris’ 61 for the Yankees had previously been exceeded six times, but all were contaminated by the stench of steroids. Along with Bonds’ record, Mark McGwire reached 70 for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 for the Chicago Cubs during a four season period from 1998.

McGwire admitted to using banned steroids, while Bonds and Sosa knowingly denied using performance-enhancing drugs. Major League Baseball began testing with penalties for PEDs in 2004, and some fans—perhaps many—have regarded Maris as the legitimate record holder until now.

A Ruthian figure with a smile as big as his body, the six-foot-tall judge has rocked the big leagues with a series of deep rides that listen to the sepia-colored film reels of his legendary pinstripe predecessors.

The Texas double-headed nightcap was his 55th straight game Judge played since August 5.

Boone initially said Judge deserved a day off on Wednesday, but then said he would speak to the slugger who had already said he hoped to play in the regular season finale, before the AL East champion Yankees have five days until the AL Division Series. .

“We’ll have a talk and see what makes the most sense,” Boone said. “And I’ll try to lead him in one direction, maybe he’ll lead me back in the other direction.”

Judge had gone 3 for 17 with five walks and one hit per pitch since breaking past 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had been the major league record for 34 years. Maris hit his 61st off Boston’s Tracy Stallard at the old Yankee Stadium on October 1, 1961.

Judge is unlikely to become the first AL Triple Crown winner since Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera in 2012. He leads the AL with 131 RBIs, entering the final day of the regular season trailing Minnesota’s Luis Arraez, who hit .315 . Judge was at .311, exactly where he’d started the day.

Judge’s feat will cause endless discussions.

“To me, Roger Maris is the holder of the record for home runs in a season,” said author George Will earlier this month. “There’s not a trace of suspicion that in Judge’s case we see better baseball than better chemistry. He’s clean. He doesn’t do anything that forces other players to put their health at risk.”

____

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

PART: