Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman calls Sonya Massey shooting ‘unjustifiable’ in emotional post: ‘It’s beyond exhausting’

Yankees player Marcus Stroman reacted to the heartbreaking death of Sonya Massey at the hands of an Illinois police officer.

The MLB star called the shooting “unjustifiable” after the unarmed black woman was killed inside her Springfield home earlier this month.

“You all will remain silent on this issue… but you will speak loudly and hatefully when your team loses a game,” Stroman wrote on X.

The New York pitcher spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Chicago with the Cubs.

“The trauma the black community continually faces is frustrating,” she wrote.

“We live in a sad society. We pray and bless Sonya Massey’s family,” he added.

Stroman also took to Instagram to further denounce Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, who killed the mother of two.

“It’s just another day in America. It’s beyond exhausting to see innocent black human beings murdered in cold blood. Being black in America is incredibly terrifying. Racism is thriving but you will pretend not to notice,” he wrote.

“Wake up and understand how fucked up this is… no matter the color of your skin. It’s unfair and unjustifiable. It’s disgusting to see some in society try to justify these actions,” he continued.

“You’re trash if you think this is okay. Shout out to Sonya Massey’s family. I can’t imagine what they’re going through. Prayers and blessings to her family and the entire black community. We will rise up and get through this as always.”

Massey’s 17-year-old son described the trauma he experienced in the wake of the shooting

“She was very intelligent and always helped everyone except herself. She was a bundle of love,” he said.

Malachi also told reporters he couldn’t bring himself to watch the body camera footage.

The two-time MLB All-Star concluded the emotional message with a black heart emoji.

Earlier this month, Massey was shot and killed in her kitchen after calling police to investigate a prowler in the area outside her home.

His family is now seeking to draw attention to the shooting after body camera footage showed the shocking circumstances leading up to his death, along with leaked audio showing an officer telling a dispatcher that Massey’s wounds were “self-inflicted.”

In an interview with CBS News, Malachi Hill-Massey, 17, spoke fondly of his mother.

“She was very smart and always helped everyone except herself. She was a real sweetheart to me, honestly. She cooked me the best food. I love her food, honestly,” he said.

“She’s the most loving person ever. I don’t know. She’s the person who made me feel so loved.”

At a family news conference on Tuesday, Malachi told reporters he couldn’t bring himself to watch the horrific body camera video.

“I have no words for this,” he told the crowd.

Meanwhile, Massey’s mother, Donna, reiterated the need for an investigation into the cover-up, stressing that the official story has changed.

“They said she was under investigation, then they said they told the doctors at the hospital that she had committed suicide, and then they changed it,” he said.

‘They continued to change history.’