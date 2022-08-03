Yankees pitcher Luis Severino ‘not happy’ at being moved to 60-day IL amid Yankees trade moves
Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is surprised and upset when he was moved to the 60-day IL, having previously been to the 15-day IL and thinking he was close to returning.
Severino’s move to the 60-day comes amid a wave of activity from the Yankees on the trade deadline, as the team added Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino of the Oakland A’s and Scott Effross of the Cubs on Monday.
The team also took over Harrison Bader from St. Louis on Tuesday.
Those moves meant that the Yankees had to make room on the 40-man roster, and for now it was Severino who made way.
“I was not happy,” Severino said on Tuesday, according to the… NY Post. “I didn’t expect that.”
Severino has been sidelined with a tense bar since July 13, according to the Post, and started a pitching program on Monday. He is now only eligible to return in mid-September.
Severino was on the 15 day IL earlier and believed he was close to a return to the hill
The right-wing has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, a likely consideration of the Yanks when dealing with a player who is an important part of the pitching rotation when healthy.
The Yankees also traded for minor league righthander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday, sending struggling Joey Gallo to the Dodgers.