Yankees ‘offer fan-favorite announcer Michael Kay to Apple TV+ for Aaron Judge’s home run chase’

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of Roger Maris’ single-season American League home run record will continue against the Boston Red Sox on Apple TV+ Friday night despite the New York Yankees’ reported attempt to work out a deal to air the game on their own cable channel , YES.

The Yankees offered broadcasters Michael Kay, David Cone and Paul O’Neill as well as production support to Apple for the right to broadcast Friday’s game from the Bronx, according to New York Post. But MLB and Apple both declined.

Also, Kay, the Yankees’ longtime play-by-play announcer, said Front Office Sports that he would not be a part of any Apple TV+ streaming broadcast because he did not want to steal the opportunity from Apple’s Stephen Nelson.

“I’m extremely flattered that the Yankees and the Yankee fans wanted me to call, but I just didn’t feel right about it,” Kay said. ‘I would be hurt if that happened to me and although I don’t really know Stephen, I respect his position and he has earned the right to call the game.’

Kay told the Post that he was not actually aware of the possibility of a partnership with Apple, saying that he first learned about it from the New York tabloid.

“The first thing I learned about this is from The Post’s website,” Kay told The Post. ‘At first blush I would feel very uncomfortable taking the task from someone else.’

Apple TV+ is in its first season of producing Friday night MLB games and is scheduled to stream the Yankees’ game with the rival Red Sox. The service charges for a subscription, but has offered its Friday night games for free this season.

Currently, Nelson is scheduled to call the game along with former MLB player Hunter Pence and sports media personality Katie Nolan.

In addition to JA, Kay also does national work for ESPN and could be on the air when Judge plays Baltimore on Sunday with a chance to break or tie Maris’ mark of 61 home runs.

Unlike broadcasters who work exclusively for national networks, Kay is a familiar voice to Yankees fans and has called the vast majority of Judge’s 717 career regular season games.

Judge played for the 60th time this season on Tuesday, tying Babe Ruth’s career high and moving within a ball of Maris’ single-season record for both the Yankees and the American League, which he set in 1961.

The major league record officially remains Barry Bonds’ 73 home runs in 2001. After that, Mark McGwire is second and fourth on the all-time list (70 homers in 1998, 65 in 1999), while Sammy Sosa is third, fifth and sixth in the record books (66 in 1998, 64 in 2001 and 63 in 1999).

However, Bonds, McGwire and Sosa have all been linked to steroids through various media reports, calling into question the legitimacy of their records.

Judge, Maris and Ruth remain free of such claims.