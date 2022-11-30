Yankees ‘offer Aaron Judge a $300 MILLION contract’ to keep slugger in New York

<!–

The New York Yankees are pulling out all the stops to keep Aaron Judge, with reports of a $300 million offer on the table for the slugger and suggestions they could go even higher.

It was a record 2022 season for Judge with the Yankees, where he hit an American League-record 62 home runs, eclipsing Roger Maris’ tally.

But that year was his last season on his Yankees contract, and the 30-year-old Judge now has free agency. He had turned down a seven-year, $213 million contract

He was recently spotted in San Francisco and the Giants are interested in bringing the slugger back to California where he was born. The Dodgers have also been linked with a move for Judge.

And according ESPN on Wednesday the Yankees will make an offer of about $300 million to open talks and return him to the roster is a priority.

Last week, Judge was filmed arriving in San Francisco for Thanksgiving weekend and is believed to have had constructive conversations with the Giants.

“Visiting family and friends is what it’s all about,” Judge said when asked about his plans in California.

When asked in late October if he wanted to remain a Yankee, Judge said, “I’ve been clear on that since I first wore the pinstripes.

“Now I’m a free agent, and we’ll see what happens.”

Anthony Rizzo, who just signed a two-year contract to re-sign with the Yankees, wants Judge to stay in New York,

“Of course I want to be his teammate,” said Rizzo. “We have become good friends on and off the field. We really enjoyed playing together.

“But at the end of it all, a friendship here or a friendship somewhere else, it’s still a friendship. It doesn’t mean you have to be on the same team to be friends.

“So wherever he is, I try to respect his privacy and his space and then let him make the decision himself.”