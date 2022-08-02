Yankees OF Joey Gallo may be off to Los Angeles as the struggling slugger could be a Dodger

As a man who has come under criticism from all sides of the Yankee empire, Joey Gallo could take some solace in being traded out of the Bronx—and for a team still vying for a World Series title. .

Multiple reports say Gallo is heading for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In return, those reports indicate that the Yankees will get Double-A pitcher Clayton Beeter, ranked by the MLB as the Dodgers’ 15th best overall prospect and their 7th best pitching prospect.

Joey Gallo’s inconsistent hitting has been criticized by fans across the Yankee Empire

Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a deal to hit Gallo, this season .159, to LA

Gallo has had a rough time in the Bronx, especially this season.

After moving from the Texas Rangers last year, Gallo never made it to the Mendoza line while wearing pinstripes.

The 2021 season saw him hit a .160 batting average, but his 13 HR and 22 RBI in 58 games showed promise given the small sample size.

The patience the Yankees and their fans had last year is running out, as Gallo hits .159 with 12 HR and 24 RBI, but this time in 82 games.

The lack of consistency has angered Yankees fans both online and at Yankee Stadium, a stadium notorious for fans who voice their opinions.

With the Yankees on the cusp of fighting for their first World Series title since 2009 and the recent acquisition of OF Andrew Benintendi, Gallo’s time in New York quickly passed.

Gallo now goes to a Dodgers team that has the best track record in baseball and has a 12 game lead in the NL West, hoping to win their second title in three seasons.