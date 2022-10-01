Yankees fans chant ‘a**hole’ at Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins for walking Aaron Judge

Yankees fans who hoped Aaron Judge would hit a 62nd home run of the season were disappointed Saturday, beating Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins.

Judge made five at bats in New York’s 8-0 home win, but had no great chance of breaking Roger Maris’ AL homerun record, which he tied on Wednesday-evening.

The slugger walked twice and was also hit by a pitch, while fans of the Yankees grew restless for his record-breaking moment against the Orioles.

Aaron Judge had a quiet day on Saturday despite the Yankees’ victory over Baltimore

That frustration was caught on camera in the bottom of the seventh.

When Judge walked for the second time in the game – in just five pitches no fewer – New York fans chanted ‘a**hole* to Orioles pitcher Spenser Watkins, who came in in the sixth inning.

And it looked like Judge’s teammate Anthony Rizzo might agree with the crowd as he… reportedly stepped outside the batter’s box – possibly to stir up the fans – as the chants went on.

It ended up being an anticlimax for Judge, who played in his other two at bats.

Spenser Watkins walked and struckout Judge after entering the game in the sixth inning

Other Yankees had more success, however, as the team hit 14 hits and homered Giancarlo Stanton and Kyle Higashioka.

Judge reached 61 season home runs against the Blue Jays earlier this week, tying Maris’ 61-year record of 61 home runs in the American League.

His next chance to beat the great Yankee is against the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.