Yankees fans call Eric Stout ‘the biggest coward in baseball’ after he walked Aaron Judge

Sometimes you don’t want to be part of the record books. There are the records you are known for because of something you did. Other times, you are part of the record books because you allowed someone else to write their name there.

Take Mike Bacsik for example. Who is Mike Bacsik you may ask? Well, he was the Washington Nationals pitcher who gave up a record 756th home run to Barry Bonds.

On Wednesday night in the Bronx, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Eric Stout was determined not to become another Mike Bacsik after facing Aaron Judge on the verge of hitting a potential record 61st home run.

Instead, Stout whipped around Aaron Judge and walked him on four straight pitches with the Yankees up 11-2 and the game truly out of hand. Neither pitch came close to the plate.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was unable to hit his record 61st home run of the season

In his final at-bat, Judge faced Pirates RP Eric Stout, who batted around him — preventing a hit

The following at bat, Stout gave up a three-run home run to Gleyber Torres and he was pulled. No record books for him.

Instead, his name was dragged through the mud on social media as Yankees fans mocked him for his cowardice in not challenging Judge.

‘To be completely fair to Eric Stout, this is exactly how you should pitch to Aaron Judge. Just lay face down on the ground and beg for mercy,’ one fan wrote.

Other fans took a more humorous, bordering on ridiculous approach. “If you go Aaron Judge on four pitches in garbage time, the crowd should be allowed to throw batteries at you,” one Twitter user wrote.

Some fans were looking forward to what could be a sportswriter’s dream with the Yankees’ four-game homestand against the Red Sox.

“It’s all good, Yanks. Aaron Judge is supposed to tie and pass Roger Maris against Boston.’ wrote ESPN’s Luis Miguel Echegaray.

Baseball fans were left angry and disgruntled after Stout hit around Judge late in the game

After hitting his 60th home run yesterday off Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe, Judge entered tonight’s game on the precipice of former Yankees outfielder Roger Maris’ 61 home runs in a season.

That’s an American League record, and it’s the most home runs hit in a single campaign by someone who doesn’t use performance-enhancing drugs. Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and current record holder Barry Bonds all hit for bigger numbers but did so unnaturally.

The Yankees have a four-game series against the hated Boston Red Sox at home, giving Judge the chance to break Maris’ record with an added sense of emotion.

According to Boston’s rotation, Judge will likely face pitchers Michael Wacha on Thursday, Rich Hill on Friday, Nick Pivetta on Saturday and Brayan Bello on Sunday. Of those four, Judge has only hit a home run off Pivetta before.