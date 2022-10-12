Yankees’ Donaldson trots too soon, thrown out on near HR

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Donaldson went into a homerun trot too fast — and his latest failure to rush turned into an embarrassing foray into the playoffs.

Leading up to the fifth inning for the New York Yankees in their AL Division Series opener Tuesday-evening, Donaldson sent a drive from the opposite field to the right against Cleveland-starter Cal Quantrill, tied 1-all.

Of course the ball would leave the short porch of Yankee Stadium, the veteran slugger put his head down and clapped the hands of first base coach Travis Chapman as he jogged around the bag.

Donaldson didn’t realize the ball was still in play. When a fan in a Yankees jersey reached for it, the ball bounced off the top of the fence to rookie Óscar González, who fired alertly at shortstop Amed Rosario at second base.

By the time Donaldson looked up, he was stuck between the first and second. He tried to scramble back to first base, but Rosario threw to first baseman Josh Naylor, who tagged Donaldson out as he ducked his head into the pocket.

A confused Donaldson pointed to right field and spread his arms – but replays showed the ball never went over the wall. A video review confirmed the call from right field umpire Mark Ripperger that it was not a home run and that the ball remained in play.

Donaldson was credited with a single.

It wasn’t the first time that Donaldson’s lack of crowds became a problem for the Yankees this year.

In his first season with the team after arriving from Minnesota in March, the 2015 AL MVP failed to run on a groundout in May — and manager Aaron Boone took notice.

“Donaldson probably lost track of it for a while,” said Boone then. ‘Every now and then you have to say something. I haven’t said anything yet.”

But on September 5, the 36-year-old Donaldson was tagged out second on an RBI single from the base of the left field wall. Donaldson seemed to think he had homed, slowly breaking out of the box and Aaron Judge scored on the piece just before Donaldson was tagged out.

Boone pulled Donaldson aside and spoke to him.

“Let’s not let that happen,” Boone told Donaldson.

“I’m not really worried about him from a game or connection point of view; he’s locked up,” the manager added. ‘Yes, that’s one of those, you have to take care of it. You better be sure.”

New York scored a run in the fifth on Donaldson’s gaffe, and Anthony Rizzo added a two-run homerun in the sixth en route to a 4-1 win. Game 2 in the best-of-five series is Thursday night at Yankee Stadium.

