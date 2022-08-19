Yale Professor Christy Olezeski helps children as young as THREE on their gender journey

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Yale professor comes under fire for a video in which she explains how she is part of a program that helps children as young as three with their ‘gender journey’.

Christy Olezeski is the director and co-founder of the Yale Pediatric Gender Program.

Olezeski who has a PhD mentioning about her website how its mission is to ‘provide comprehensive family-centered care for children, adolescents and young adults who question their assigned gender and/or seek gender-affirming consultation’,

However, in a video posted to Yale Medicine’s YouTube page but since deleted, she explains how she starts treating children as young as three — even before they even enter preschool.

Christy Olezeski is Director and Co-Founder of the Yale Pediatric Gender Program

In a YouTube video, which has since been removed, Dr. Olezeski explains how she runs a program that helps children as young as three with their ‘gender journey’

In the video, she says, “I am the director of the Yale gender program, an interdisciplinary program that works with gender-expansive individuals. [ages] 3 to 25 and their families.

“We help individuals who question their gender identity or identify as transgender or non-binary, and we help them with their gender journey.”

The program’s website describes how transgender surgeries are only available to individuals 18 years of age and older. There is no information on how to introduce young hormones and puberty blockers.

She also indicates how the program she leads provides guidance with ‘medical intervention’ and when such a process should start.

“I love what I do, so it’s really great to work in this field and to work with individuals who are gender diverse and get their support and help them on their gender journeys.”

The Yale School of Medicine program website lists how transgender surgery is only available to individuals 18 and older

The idea that children who barely wear diapers are making a decision to change their gender has been met with outrage on social media.

‘THREE-YEAR-OLDS SHOULD NOT BE induced to change sex! Leave them alone,” director and producer Robby Starbuck tweeted.

“Society has lost its marbles,” tweeted Dr. Kelli Ward, chairman of the Arizona Republican Party.

‘Children’s memories don’t start working until 3 a.m. Children think they are dinosaurs or a dog. There is no ‘gender journey’ at 3am, this is child abuse,” the comedy duo Hodge Twins suggested on Twitter.

“I really want Christy Olezeski to tell me how a 3-year-old can have a gender identity crisis. Kids who are so young they have no idea or even think about it, when was the last time you heard a 3-year-old say I’m a girl but I feel like a boy or whatever’, wrote Pat Cordia.

Does this Yale Gender Program clinical psychologist’s blissful luck working with 3-year-olds worry others as much as I do? What does real psychology say about this?’ added another Twitter user.

DailyMail.com has contacted Dr. Olezeski for commentary on her program.