Yale prof fails to win job back after being fired for tweeting Trump voters had ‘shared psychosis’

A Yale psychiatry professor has lost her bid to reclaim her job after a judge dismissed her lawsuit against the university for firing her over a tweet questioning the mental health of Donald Trump and his supporters.

dr. Bandy Lee filed a complaint against Yale last year, alleging it violated its free speech and professional obligations to warn the public about Trump’s “mental instability” and that his supporters were suffering from “shared psychosis.”

U.S. District Judge Sarah Merriman dismissed the lawsuit on Tuesday, siding with the university, saying she had the right not to reappoint Lee, a volunteer professor, after losing confidence in her professionalism following her controversial tweet, the Hartford Courant reported.

The tweet that sparked the lawsuit was posted on Jan. 2, 2020, where she also targeted Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team.

Yale argued it was free not to reappoint Lee to her unpaid, voluntary teaching position because confidence in her professionalism was lost following her repeated diagnosis of the former president.

Lee has been an outspoken critic of Trump over the years, most notably holding a 2017 conference at Yale that resulted in the publication of her book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” .

In it, Lee suggested that Trump’s mental health not only undermined the country’s mental health, but also posed a threat to democracy.

She also sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2019 alleging the former president showed “signs of delusion” during his initial impeachment inquiry.

Along with her tweet about Trump’s supporters, Lee added that attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team, had “completely taken over Trump’s symptoms through contagion.”

The university argued that it has repeatedly violated the American Psychiatric Association’s Goldwater Rule, which states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to comment in an official capacity on a public figure’s mental abilities unless they are authorized to do so. or after a medical examination.

dr. John Krystal, the chairman of Yale’s psychiatry department, warned Lee to stop tweeting about Trump’s mental health and that of his inner circle and supporters, by continuing to do so until she was released.

In her 2020 termination letter, Krystal wrote, “I want to emphasize that you have not made these statements as a layman expressing political judgment; you have made them explicit in your professional capacity as a psychiatrist and based on your psychiatric knowledge and judgment.

“Therefore, the committee decided it was appropriate to consider how these statements reflected your ability to teach interns.”

Lee suggested that Trump’s mental health undermined the mental health of his supporters and posed a threat to democracy. In the photo: a group of pro-Trump supporters hold a counterprotest on Thursday

Lee claimed attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of Trump’s legal team, had “completely taken over Trump’s symptoms through contagion.” Dershowitz had called on Yale to intervene after Lee violated the American Psychiatric Association’s Goldwater Rule

In response to her tweet, Dershowitz sent a letter to Yale administrators on Jan. 11, complaining that the professor’s position was “a serious violation of the ethics of the American Psychiatric Association” and calling for disciplinary action.

The Yale Daily News Dershowitz said in his letter that Lee was “publicly diagnosed” [Dershowitz] as psychotic… without ever examining or even meeting him.

In her complaint, Lee also claims she has not diagnosed Dershowitz, ‘but’ [was] previously commented on a widespread phenomenon of ‘shared psychosis’. ‘

She sought recovery and demanded compensation for damages, including “economic losses” and “emotional distress.”

Although her position was unpaid and had minimal education taxes, Lee claimed the job was worth “thousands, if not tens of thousands of dollars” in benefits, privileges and worldwide fame.

Lee also claims she turned down a role at Harvard to get the job at Yale, her alma mater

The former Yale faculty member eventually called the Goldwater Rule a “gag order,” according to court documents.

Lee believes the rule goes against her role as a psychiatrist “in light of her belief that Donald Trump posed a dangerous threat to his country and the world,” her complaint reads.

Lee has been a member of the American Psychiatric Association since 2007.