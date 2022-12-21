Xinhua Asia-Pacific news summary at 1600 GMT, Dec. 21

ZARANJ, Afghanistan — Provincial authorities on Wednesday distributed another batch of Chinese-donated aid to 450 needy families in Afghanistan’s western Nimroz province, Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Mohammad, head of the provincial natural disaster management and humanitarian affairs, said Wednesday.

“We thank China for sending humanitarian aid to our people, and today we are distributing aid, including rice and wheat, to 450 needy families, including orphans and people with disabilities here,” Mohammad told Xinhua. (Afghanistan-China-Aid)

– – – –

KATHMANDU — Huawei has made efforts to promote digital development in a wide range of industries in Nepal.

The Chinese tech giant shared what it’s doing at Huawei Connect 2022, held in Kathmandu on Tuesday, its annual flagship event for the global information and communications technology (ICT) industry, which brought together more than 400 industry leaders, experts and partners. (Nepal-Huawei-Digital Transformation)

– – – –

TOKYO — Japan’s health ministry and local governments said 206,943 people across the country had been re-infected with the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest figures released on Wednesday, as the country grapples with an eighth wave of infections.

This is an increase of 16,100 new cases from the same day a week earlier and marks the first time the national count has crossed the 200,000 mark since Aug. 25, the data showed. (Japan-COVID-19)

– – – –

SEOUL – South Korea on Wednesday revised its economic growth forecast for 2023 downwards due to growing concerns about a global economic downturn.

According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, is expected to increase by 1.6 percent in 2023.

It was 0.9 percentage points lower than the estimate revealed six months earlier and lower than the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s outlook of 1.8 percent and the Bank of Korea’s 1.7 percent. (South Korea Economic Outlook)

– – – –

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan – One child has been confirmed dead and six others injured when an explosive device went off Tuesday in the Hawza-e-Sayedan ​​area of ​​Gereshk district in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, said provincial director of information and culture Hafiz Rashid. Wednesday.

The official told reporters the blast happened after the ill-fated children found a toy-like device and started playing with it, but it suddenly exploded, killing one on the spot and injuring six others, some in critical condition. (Afghanistan Blast)

– – – –

JAKARTA – Indonesia plans to ban the export of bauxite ore from June 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.

This policy is “to create more jobs in the country, increase our foreign exchange and achieve more equitable economic growth,” Widodo said at a news conference. (Indonesia-Bauxite Ore Export)