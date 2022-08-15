Xiaomi unveils a $104,000 humaoid ROBOT called CyberOne

From “Ex Machina” to “I, Robot,” humanoid robots have been a staple of science fiction blockbusters for years.

Now, real-life robots are becoming increasingly popular in the real world, and the latest offering is one of the most impressive yet.

Xiaomi has unveiled its first humanoid robot – a $104,000 bot called CyberOne.

CyberOne has arms and legs that allow it to walk just like a real human, while the Android is equipped with AI technology that allows it to detect 45 human emotions.

The unveiling comes just a month before the highly anticipated launch of Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus.

Meet CyberOne Height: 5’9 (177cm) Weight: 114lbs (52kg) Arm span: 66 inches (168 cm) lift power: 3.3 pounds (1.5 kg) degrees of freedom in motion: 21 Sound recognition: 85 sounds Emotion recognition: 45 emotions Price: 600,000 to 700,000 yuan

CyberOne was unveiled on stage last week at a Xiaomi event in Beijing.

“With AI at its core and a full-scale human-like frame as its craft, this is an exploration of the possibilities of Xiaomi’s future technology ecosystem and another breakthrough for the company,” said Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi Group.

The robot is 177 cm high, weighs 52 kg and has an arm width of 168 cm.

It was seen shuffling on stage during the event, albeit with slightly less fluid movement than a real human.

“CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion and achieves a real-time response speed of 0.5ms for each degree of freedom, allowing it to fully simulate human movements,” Xiaomi explained in a statement.

CyberOne is equipped with an AI interaction algorithm that allows it to perceive 3D space and recognize individuals, gestures and expressions.

According to Xiaomi, the bot can recognize 85 different environmental sounds and 45 human emotions.

The exact price for the robot remains unclear, although Lei Jun said it will likely be in the 600,000 to 700,000 yuan range (about $89,100 to $104,000).

“CyberOne can detect happiness and even comfort the user in times of sadness,” the statement said.

While CyberOne is Xiaomi’s first humanoid robot, the tech giant has previously unveiled a robotic dog called CyberDog.

Elon Musk announced the Tesla bot in August 2021, which would be specifically designed to perform “dangerous and boring” tasks in a factory, but the billionaire also envisions the humanoid as a companion.

What do we know about Tesla Optimus? Originally called Tesla Bot, Elon Musk announced the humanoid robot on AI Day in August 2021. The robot will be 5’8 tall and weigh 125 pounds. It will have the ability to move at 5 mph, deadlift 125 pounds and carry 45 pounds. Tesla Optimus will get human-like hands and feet and sensors for the eyes, and will be ‘friendly’ to people. The robot can perform tasks that are repetitive or boring, but can also serve as a companion. Tesla will unveil a prototype of the robot on AI Day on September 30.

The four-legged flounder is only 15.7 inches and weighs 31 lbs, and can spin at top speeds of 7.2 mph.

Both remote and voice control allow the cyber dog to follow its owner, navigate around obstacles and perform other tricks such as begging and shaking a paw.

Plus, its open source nature allows developers to build on the design and adapt it — and even add hardware — for a variety of different uses.

Lei Jun added that CyberOne is constantly adding new capabilities.

“We think intelligent robots will definitely be part of people’s lives in the future,” he said.

CyberOne’s launch comes just weeks before the highly anticipated launch of Tesla’s first humanoid robot, Optimus.

Optimus will be 5’8 and weigh 125 pounds, will contain the Autopilot computer used in the company’s electric cars, which will allow the humanoid to recognize objects from the real world, although the robot will have its own custom sensors and actuators.

It will also be able to ‘deadlift’ up to 150 pounds, carry 45 pounds, walk 5 miles per hour and have human hands plus visual sensors that give it the ability to ‘see’.

Optimus will be unveiled at Tesla’s AI Day event on September 30.