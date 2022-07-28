Xi warns Biden not to ‘play with fire’ ahead of Taiwan trip by Nancy Pelosi

Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden not to play with fire as Chinese and US presidents spoke for the first time since Beijing was outraged over a planned visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

In a statement posted to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website after the two leaders met on Thursday, Xi did not immediately mention Pelosi’s possible visit, but said his government would “resolutely protect China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.” “.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US has a clear eye for this,” the Chinese president added. China’s foreign ministry also quoted Biden as saying that Washington’s one-China policy had not changed and that his government did not support the independence of the self-governed island, which Beijing says is part of its territory.

It was the leaders’ first call since March, when tensions also ran high after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Xi met with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Russian president sent his army to Ukraine and has tacitly supported Moscow throughout the conflict.

The White House said the conversation lasted more than two hours, but did not provide further details.

Beijing views travel to Taiwan by US lawmakers as a violation of Washington’s “one China” policy, which recognizes Beijing as China’s sole government. Pelosi would be the most senior US legislator to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Pelosi’s plans to visit Taiwan earlier this year were postponed when she contracted Covid-19. Her office has not yet confirmed dates for her August trip, which Biden said had raised concerns among US military commanders.

“Relationships between China and the US are pretty bad in every way,” said Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. He added that the People’s Liberation Army is likely to take “necessary countermeasures” if Pelosi continues her journey, but said China would still try to “avoid a full and direct military confrontation with the US”.

The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan passed through the South China Sea earlier this month before docking in Singapore on July 22. It then canceled a planned port call in Vietnam before returning to the disputed sea, where China is embroiled in a series of long-running territorial disputes with its maritime neighbors.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry, reiterated Beijing’s “firm opposition” to Pelosi’s potential trip to Taiwan on Wednesday.

“If the US side insists on making the visit and challenging China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures,” Zhao said. “The US must take full responsibility for any serious consequences.”

Wen-Ti Sung, a China expert at the Australian National University, said Beijing’s stance in the run-up to Thursday’s call had been “tough, but far from the toughest,” likely due to the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party was still deciding how to respond if Pelosi did not call off the visit.

Taiwanese officials are concerned that Chinese countermeasures are likely to be targeted against the island. But they also fear that Xi will be encouraged if Pelosi postpones or cancels her trip.

“[Taiwan and the US] doesn’t want to show weakness,” said an Asian diplomat, who asked not to be identified. “I don’t think anyone wants to be dictated by Beijing.”

The planned visit also comes at an inconvenient time for Xi, who is preparing for a five-year party congress in the coming months, when he is expected to secure an unprecedented third term as head of the party, state and military.

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu and Maiqi Ding in Beijing