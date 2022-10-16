Xi signals continuity at China Communist Party congress

BEIJING (AP) – Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Sunday that his government would maintain policies that have put it at odds with the US and other nations and deepen the Communist Party’s control over the economy and society.

Xi, speaking at the opening of a twice a decade party congress that is expected to give him a third five-year term, praised the achievements of the past five years and said the party would strive for what it calls the “rejuvenation” of the nation.

“Our future looks bright, but we still have a long way to go,” Xi told the more than 2,000 delegates who attended the opening, which was held in the huge Great Hall of the People that overlooks Tiananmen Square. in the center of Beijing.

“We need to cultivate a stronger sense of purpose, steadfastness and self-confidence throughout the party and the Chinese people so that we cannot be swayed by fallacies, deterred by intimidation or intimidated by pressure,” he said.

A third term for Xi would break recent precedent and further confirm him as arguable the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong.

Xi called for further investment in the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, and reaffirmed that China will not rule out the use of force to bring the self-governing island of Taiwan under its control.

“Reunification must absolutely be achieved and reunification will certainly be achieved,” he said.

Taiwan and China broke up during a civil war in 1949 that brought communists to power in China. Many Taiwanese reject the term “reunification” and say they were never part of communist China.

With Xi expected to stay, little change is expected in China’s economic and foreign policies, as well as its intolerance to criticism and crackdown on COVID-19, including quarantines and travel bans.

Xi defended the pandemic response, saying it “put the people and their lives above all else”.

The week-long congress, the 20th in the history of the age-old party, comes as the… economy faces major headwinds from a sharp real estate slowdown, the war in Ukraine and the economic toll on tourism, retail and manufacturing from COVID-19 restrictions.

As with most Chinese political events, little information has been released in advance and the outcome will not be announced until next weekend, after days of closed-door sessions.

Congress is likely to pass an amendment to its charter that could further boost Xi’s status as leader.

Congress spokesman Sun Yeli offered few details at a press conference on Saturday. He said the changes “meet new requirements for advancing the development and work of the party in the face of new circumstances and new tasks.”

The last Congress in 2017 incorporated Xi’s ideology, known as Xi Jinping Thought, into the party constitution. The ideology is vague, but emphasizes the revival of the party’s mission as China’s political, economic, social and cultural leader and its central role in achieving national rejuvenation.

Xi, who has been leader for 10 years, has already amassed great power, putting himself in charge of internal affairs, foreign policy, the military, the economy and most other important matters through party working groups he leads.

Under his leadership, the country has increased its global presence while tightening its already strict controls on information and dissent. A rare public protest last week, which saw banners attacking Xi and the COVID-19 policy in Beijing quickly swept from the internet and all discussion about it quashed.

Xi presented as achievements China’s policy towards Taiwan and semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which has been harshly criticized by the US and other democracies.

He said the measures taken after the major protests in Hong Kong in 2019 had restored order and ensured that it was run by patriots. His government imposed a national security law imposed on the city that virtually eliminated opposition voices and demands for democracy.

