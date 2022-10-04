Xi Jinping’s third term is a tragic error

Xi Jinping will soon be confirmed for a third term as general secretary of the communist party and chief of the army. So, is his feat of such unquestionable power good for China or the world? No. It’s dangerous for both. Indeed, it would be dangerous if he had proved himself a ruler of unparalleled ability. But he didn’t. As it is, the risks are those of ossification at home and increasing friction abroad.

Ten years is always enough. Even a first-class leader expires after such a long tenure. One with undeniable strength tends to expire faster. Surrounded by people he has chosen and protective of the legacy he has created, the despot will become increasingly isolated and defensive, even paranoid.

Reform stops. Decision-making slows down. Foolish decisions remain unchallenged and thus remain unchanged. The zero-Covid policy is an example of this. If one wants to look outside of China, one can see the madness caused by long-standing power in Putin’s Russia. In Mao Zedong, China has its own example. Indeed, Mao was the reason why Deng Xiaoping, a common sense genius, introduced the system of term limits that Xi is now overthrowing.

The advantage of democracies is not that they necessarily choose wise and well-meaning leaders. Too often they choose the opposite. But these can be fought without danger and rejected without bloodshed. In personal despotism neither is possible. In institutionalized despotism, dismissal is conceivable, as Khrushchev discovered. But it is dangerous and the more dominant the leader, the more dangerous it becomes. It’s just realistic to expect Xi’s next 10 years to be worse than the last.

How bad was his first decade?

In a recent article in China Leadership Monitor, Minxin Pei of Claremont McKenna College believes Xi has three main goals: personal dominance; revitalization of the Leninist party state; and expanding China’s global influence. He triumphed on the first; formally successful on the second; and had mixed success on the latter. While China is today a recognized superpower, it has also mobilized a powerful coalition of concerned adversaries.

Pei does not consider economic reform one of Xi’s main goals. The evidence suggests that this is absolutely correct. It’s not. In particular, reforms have been avoided that could undermine state-owned enterprises. Stricter controls have also been imposed on famous Chinese businessmen, such as Jack Ma.

Above all, deep macroeconomic, microeconomic and environmental problems remain largely unsolved.

All three were summarized in the former prime minister Wen Jiabao’s description of the economy as “unstable, unbalanced, uncoordinated and unsustainable”.

The fundamental macroeconomic problems are excess savings, the accompanying excess investment and the resulting growing mountains of unproductive debt. These three things go together: one cannot be solved without solving the other two. Contrary to popular belief, the excess savings is only partly due to the lack of a social safety net and the resulting high family savings. It’s just as well because disposable household income is such a low proportion of national income, while much of the rest is made up of profits.

As a result, national savings and investment are both above 40 percent of gross domestic product. If investment were not so high, the economy would be in a permanent slump. But as growth potential has slowed, much of this investment has been in unproductive, debt-funded structures. That is a short-term solution with the adverse long-term effects of bad debt and declining return on investment. The solution is not only to reduce household savings, but also to increase households’ share of disposable income. Both threaten powerful vested interests and have not happened.

The fundamental microeconomic problems are ubiquitous corruption, arbitrary interference in private companies and wastefulness in the public sector. Moreover, environmental policy, not least the huge carbon dioxide emissions in the country, remains a huge challenge. It is to his credit that Xi has acknowledged this problem.

More recently, Xi has adopted a policy of keeping a virus at bay that is circulating freely in the rest of the world. China should instead have imported the best global vaccines and, after they were administered, reopened the country. This would have been sensible and would also indicate an abiding belief in openness and cooperation.

Xi’s program of revamped central control is not surprising. It was a natural response to the eroding impact of greater freedoms on a political structure based on power that cannot be explained except upwards. Pervasive corruption was the inevitable result. But the price of suppressing it is risk aversion and rigidity. It’s hard to believe that a top-down organization under the absolute control of one man can sensibly rule, let alone effectively, an increasingly sophisticated society of 1.4 billion people.

It is also not surprising that China has become increasingly assertive. The Western reluctance to adapt to China’s rise is clearly part of the problem. But so is China’s open hostility to core values ​​held in high esteem by the West (and many others). Many of us cannot take seriously China’s clinging to Marxist political ideals that have arguably failed in the long run. Yes, Deng’s brilliant eclecticism worked, at least when China was a developing country. But the re-imposition of old Leninist orthodoxy on today’s highly complex China must be a dead end at best. At worst, as Xi remains in office indefinitely, it could be something even more dangerous than that, for China itself and the rest of the world.

