Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to build a ‘super embassy’ opposite the Tower of London has been rejected by the city council.

Tower Hamlets City Council voted unanimously to reject planning permission for the conversion of the old Royal Mint near Tower Bridge, The Telegraph reported.

Planning permission remains a matter for local government in the UK, but the decision can be ‘appealed’ by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, or the central government.

Any public inquiry can take up to 18 months to complete.

It comes the same week Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the “golden era” of relations with China was over, making Beijing’s systematic challenge to Britain’s interests and values ​​increasingly acute.

The People’s Republic of China transferred £255 million in 2018 to take ownership of the historic 220,000-foot site

The People’s Republic of China transferred £255 million in 2018 to take ownership of the historic 220,000-foot site.

If the plans go ahead, the embassy will become one of the largest diplomatic bases in the world.

It would be a third bigger than the massive new US Embassy in Vauxhall, South London.

David Lake, head of a local residents’ association near the Mint, told the newspaper: “I fear there will be a diplomatic incident because the powers available to the Chinese government are far-reaching and excessive.”

In October, a pro-democracy campaigner from Hong Kong was dragged to the ground and beaten by Chinese officials outside the Manchester consulate.

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong reportedly staged a peaceful protest outside the consulate in response to the Chinese Communist Party’s 20th National Congress.

If the plans go ahead, the embassy will become one of the largest diplomatic bases in the world. In the photo: the old building of the Royal Mint

But clashes broke out outside the diplomatic headquarters after 30 to 40 pro-democracy supporters began putting up posters.

British police intervened to prevent further harm to Bob Chan in what was called a “chilling escalation” of violence.

China has consulates in Edinburgh and Belfast, as well as Manchester.

Last year, residents living around the old Royal Mint called for streets around the proposed embassy to be renamed after areas and local communities affected by China’s state of repression.

The motion, heard at the full council meeting of Tower Hamlets, called for the local government to rename the roads Tiananmen Square, in memory of China’s 1989 student protests, Uyghur Court, Hong Kong Road and Xiaobo Liu.

In 2010, there were only 94 Chinese officials living in the UK, but in 2020 the number has surpassed 116, with 120 in London alone.