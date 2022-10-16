Xi Jinping opens 20th Chinese Communist Party Congress by hailing policies at ‘critical moment’

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday praised his Communist Party’s zero-covid policy and crackdown on corruption as he opened a five-year congress at which thousands of delegates would approve his bid to rule for a historic third term.

Xi took the stage to thunderous applause from the approximately 2,300 hand-picked attendees gathered at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the event.

In an opening speech lasting about 100 minutes, Xi promoted and defended a wide range of policies under his rule and said the congress took place at a “critical moment” for the country.

Xi celebrated the party’s continued efforts to eradicate Covid — which put heavy curbs on people’s lives and hammer the nation’s economy — as a major achievement.

He said the approach had “protected people’s health and safety to the highest degree”.

Xi also called a success his crackdown on corruption, imprisoning thousands of people and using it to crush dissent and opposition to his rule, critics say.

Xi said the anti-corruption campaign had eliminated “serious latent dangers” within the Communist Party, the military and the state.

“The fight against corruption has won an overwhelming victory and is fully consolidated,” he said.

Xi also focused on two of China’s most sensitive security and sovereignty issues at the start of his speech — regarding Hong Kong, after the democracy protests were crushed there, and Taiwan.

He praised Hong Kong’s transition from “chaos to governance”, while his vow to “never give up the use of force” in the self-ruled island of Taiwan garnered applause.







In a speech that focused mainly on domestic issues, Xi told delegates that China would “actively participate in global governance on climate change.”

Xi also reiterated that China opposed a “Cold War mentality” in international diplomacy, but made no mention of shaky relations with the United States.

“China resolutely opposes all forms of hegemony and power politics, against the Cold War mentality, against interference in the domestic politics of other countries, against double standards,” he said.

Xi did not refer to the war in Ukraine.

Xi’s unprecedented rule

If all goes according to plan for Xi, the 69-year-old will be ratified as the party’s general secretary after the week-long meeting, cementing his position as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

If Xi is elected as expected as party leader for another five-year term, he will almost certainly be elected president at the annual meeting of the Chinese National People’s Congress in March.

Xi and the party’s other leaders are likely to be unveiled on October 23, the day after the congress closes.

In the highly choreographed, mostly closed conclave, the delegates will also elect members of the party’s roughly 200-member Central Committee, which in turn selects the 25-member Politburo and its all-powerful Standing Committee — the country’s highest leadership body.

On Sunday morning, there was a heavy police presence around Beijing as authorities prepared for the convention.

A fleet of buses took journalists and other attendees to a virtually empty Tiananmen Square and to the Great Hall of the People.

The participants went through a series of security checks before entering the hall, where a giant hammer-and-sickle decal hung over the podium on which the top leaders would sit.

“Long live the great, glorious and correct Chinese Communist Party,” blared one of the bright red banners that adorned the hall.

In the run-up to the congress, Chinese internet censorship removed virtually all references to reports of a rare protest in Beijing that used banners denouncing Xi and the country’s Covid policies.

Video footage and photos shared on social media on Thursday showed a protester hanging two hand-painted banners on the side of a bridge with slogans criticizing Communist Party policies.

