Xbox Game Pass ‘Friends & Family’ Leak Could Mean Sharing With Friends

A leak of potential branding for Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Game Pass family subscription suggests you can also share a subscription with friends. Microsoft began testing its Xbox Game Pass family plan in Ireland and Colombia earlier this month, and now Twitter leaker Aggiornamenti Lumia has spotted the “Game Pass Friends & Family” branding.

The leak could mean Microsoft isn’t thinking of limiting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to sharing their benefits with only immediate family members. With the current preview, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can pay €21.99 per month in Ireland (instead of the normal €12.99 per month) for an undisclosed test plan that includes sharing subscription benefits with up to four others. Microsoft currently doesn’t mention a family restriction in its testing plan, just that people must be in the same country.

Microsoft currently offers Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass for $9.99 per month. Neither includes online multiplayer capabilities, but you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $14.99, and this unlocks Game Pass for console, PC, EA Play access, and online multiplayer.

Now likely to be called Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family, this new family plan includes the same Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefits for four other friends or family members. That includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Live, and even the PC Game Pass versions of games.

We’ve reached out to Microsoft to comment on the branding leak and we’ll update you accordingly.