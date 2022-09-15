Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration

The Xbox app on PC now launches 15 percent faster. | Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is updating its Xbox app on Windows with HowLongToBeat integration and faster boot times. The Xbox team is teaming up with HowLangToBeat to provide estimates of the time it takes to beat PC Game Pass games. HowLongToBeat is a community-based site that allows people to track how long a game lasts and see if a game is worth buying or playing.

The HowLongToBeat integration into the Xbox app on Windows includes estimates for the game’s main story, as well as estimates for additional missions, 100 percent completion, and a mix of play styles. You can submit your own times and even view community reviews, play notes, and breakdowns by play style.



Image: Microsoft HowLongToBeat integration in the Xbox app.

Microsoft is also improving the speed at which the Xbox app launches on Windows. “We are committed to continuing to improve the performance and reliability of the app”, explains Jason Beaumont, partner director of product management for the Xbox player experience and platform team. “With the most recent update, the app now boots up to 15 percent faster, and we’ve also made some fixes for an overall better response when using the key experiences in the app.”

In addition to better search results, that should also mean improvements in game download and installation. Microsoft has also made some much-needed improvements to the game details pages so you can see trailers and screenshots at the top of a list.

Overall, the improvements are a welcome change for the Xbox app on Windows. Microsoft has been overhauling this app for months and made it possible to install PC games in any folder earlier this year.