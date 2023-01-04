XBB.1.5 is ‘most transmissible’ Covid variant to date, says World Health Organization

A Covid strain spreading rapidly in the US is the “most transmissible sub-variant discovered to date,” the World Health Organization said.

But XBB.1.5 appears to be just as mild as its ancestor Omicron strains, with hotspots in Northeast America not yet recording an increase in hospitalizations.

The new subvariant – another Omicron spin-off – is responsible for about 70 percent of new infections in the hardest-hit parts of the US and four in 10 nationally.

It has spread rapidly in recent weeks, accounting for just four percent of US cases in early December, indicating it has a major growth advantage over rival strains.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid, told a press conference on Wednesday: “We are concerned about the growth upside, particularly in some countries in Europe and in the US…particularly the northeastern United States. , where XBB.1.5 has quickly replaced other circulating variants.

“Our concern is how transmissible it is, … and the more this virus circulates, the more chances it will have to change.”

XBB.1.5 has acquired 14 new mutations in the virus’ spike proteins compared to its ancestor strains, appearing to have given it improved antibody resistance.

This means that people who have been vaccinated or had a previous infection are more susceptible to an infection – although not necessarily a serious illness.

Antibodies are only part of the overall immune response to Covid, while other virus-fighting agents such as T cells play a vital role.

But what seems to frighten the WHO is the prospect of XBB.1.5 being the gateway to a scarier variant.

The more infections that occur, the more chances the virus has to mutate and evolve.

National-level Covid infections have started to increase in recent weeks, with around 400,000 weekly cases now compared to 300,000 a month ago.

This could be due to the increased mixing during the holidays as well as the new and contagious variant.

But the numbers are still much lower than last year around this time, at the height of the Omicron wave, when there were 4 million cases a week.

Hospital admissions among people with Covid have also risen in recent weeks – but pale in comparison to last year.

There were an average of about 6,500 admissions for the virus in the US last week, about double from early November.

Last year around this time, more than 20,000 Americans were hospitalized with the virus.

It comes after America became the first country to officially reach the milestone of 100 million Covid infections – which is probably a huge underestimation.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that the cumulative number of cases in the US hit nine digits on Dec. 21. India has the second highest number of infections with just 44 million, according to research database OurWorldInData, followed by France with 39 million

But the raw number of cases does not take population size into account. If that is factored in, the US ranks only 58th globally.

Comparing Covid cases between countries is difficult due to different approaches to testing and data collection.

China alone has conducted more tests than the US – about 9 billion and 900 million, respectively.

But Beijing and places like Russia have been accused of withholding case numbers to mask that authoritarian regimes have struggled to contain outbreaks.

Up to 250 million people have been affected by Covid in China in the first 20 days of December after the country abruptly reversed its controversial zero-Covid policy.

Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital, said reaching 100 million cases in the US was an important moment.

But he added that it was probably a serious undercount because of the huge proportions of Americans who are not testing or are asymptomatic.