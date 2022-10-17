Xavi has no midfield, Real Madrid young guns rule the roost… THINGS WE LEARNED FROM EL CLASICO

<!–

It was the weekend of the first Clásico of the season and Real Madrid came to the top of La Liga with comfortable winners.

Carlo Ancelotti outsmarted Xavi, who doesn’t need to be told he needs to change things if Barcelona want to stay in the title race.

Mailsport takes a look at 10 things we learned from the biggest game in Spain.

Real Madrid drove past Barcelona on Sunday in the first Clásico of the season

Xavi has no midfield

The irony of Barcelona’s greatest midfielder ever building a team that has no real midfield should not be lost on club president Joan Laporta, who expressed reservations about how ready Xavi was to take back the big job when he won the election.

Barca’s midfield of Pedri, Busquets and Gavi was overrun by a Real Madrid quartet of Kroos, Modric, Tchouameni and Valverde. If Xavi really wants to rebuild Barcelona, ​​he has to start with the part of the team he dominated for the better part of a decade.

Pedri and Co were overpowered and outmaneuvered by Luka Modric and the Real midfield

The next generation of Madrid now rules

Toni Kroos tweeted that Fede Valverde was currently “top three in the world” after Sunday afternoon’s performance. He scored his third goal against Barcelona and appears to be the present and future of Real Madrid’s midfield.

With Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, they already have those who will replace Toni Kroos and Luka Modric when they eventually step down.

Federico Valverde (left) plays fantastic football and dominates for Los Blancos

Failure to sign Busquets replacement was Barcelona’s biggest summer mistake

All that money and not a single midfielder to replace a player who has replaced or at least needs to be supported for the past two or three seasons.

They will try to do something in the winter window. Failing that, Busquets will leave in the summer as he is at the end of his contract and they will have no choice.

Sergio Busquets is one of the last remaining members of Barcelona’s golden generation

Eden Hazard warmed up the bench and amazingly still hasn’t played in El Clasico

Hazard has an unwanted record

It is no longer a surprise, but it remains extraordinary that, after coming in for more than £100million, Eden Hazard has not played a minute in any of the eight Clasicos that have taken place since he signed.

It’s now Benzema, soon it will be Vinicius

He didn’t score, but Vinicius made Barcelona’s downfall. His breakthrough on the left and a shot by Marc Andre ter Stegen led to Benzema’s opening goal.

And it was his intelligent use of the ball in the movement for the second goal that created the situation for Valverde to score from a cross from Mendy. He won’t be on the Balon d’Or podium yet, but that certainly won’t be long.

The signings were overhyped

Sure, it was exciting for the supporters to see a team with no money clearing finances and then spending 150 million euros, but the new players contributed nothing.

Marco Alonso and Franck Kessie were not selected to start the match; Raphinha failed to impress and was taken off; Andreas Christensen was injured, Jules Kounde may have returned a little too recently from injury and even Lewandowski was unable to capitalize on his limited opportunities.

Meanwhile, Sergio Roberto and Jordi Alba finished the game as fullbacks – they weren’t the wing pair that needed improvement a few seasons ago.

Raphinha failed to impress for Barcelona and was substituted by Xavi

Eric has a problem

Perhaps the answer is to move him forward and play him as Busquets’ replacement. As a central defender, he is caught too often for lack of inches or for being bullied by bigger attackers.

Xavi tried him in midfield training last season before shelved the plan – perhaps it’s time to dust it off as a viable option.

Madrid tries to win the league for the World Cup

It’s impossible, of course, but the way they celebrated for their supporters after the final whistle, yet never did more than was necessary to win the match, reserving energy for what’s to come, suggests a determination to leave the campaign to lose when we break for the World Cup.

They will have many players in action in Qatar and if Brazil or France win the tournament, several will have to deal with the emotional fatigue of achieving the biggest things in their careers – they want a decent lead to fall back on.

Real has all the momentum while their old rivals have countless problems to solve

Even Barça didn’t believe it was the referee’s fault

President Joan sought out the referee after the defeat and, according to Cadena, Ser had to be asked to leave his dressing room after insisting he wanted an explanation as to why a penalty claim from Robert Lewandowski didn’t go to VAR in the first half.

Sporting director Jordi Cruyff also spoke about decisions, but there was a lack of conviction in his polite statements. Meanwhile, the players and Xavi kept quiet – players and ex-players alike know it wasn’t about the match officials this time around.

It doesn’t get any easier for Barcelona

They have Villarreal in the midweek and then Athletic Bilbao next weekend with former manager Ernesto Valverde (remember he was sacked despite winning two league titles in two seasons) taking his team to the Camp Nou.

Osasuna and Valencia are also on the horizon for the break – not to mention that game against Bayern, which may or may not be largely irrelevant if they’re already out of the Champions League. The road ahead looks difficult for Barça.