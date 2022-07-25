Xavi ‘has asked Barcelona to re-sign Lionel Messi next summer once his contract at PSG expires’

Xavi has urged Barcelona to secure a sensational return for club legend Lionel Messi next summer, according to reports in Spain.

Messi was expected to renew his contract with Barcelona last summer after positive initial talks between all sides last summer, but LaLiga’s financial rules prevented a deal.

The Argentina international then broke his 20-year association with the Catalan giants by signing a two-year deal in August with Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he scored just six league goals in 2021-22.

Xavi (right) has reportedly urged Barcelona to secure Lionel Messi (left) return in 2023

The pair have played together during a trophies-filled period for the club over the past decade

Messi admitted in May that he didn’t want to leave the ‘complete happiness’ of playing at the Nou Camp, and a report from SPORT suggests that his former teammate Xavi is the Barcelona president Joan Laporta . has told to secure his return.

The former Barcelona-Spain midfielder maintains an excellent relationship with the Argentine star, the report adds, and he is reportedly convinced Messi’s return could bring much for the club, both on and off the pitch.

The report suggests a return would be the last transfer of Messi’s career, with the aim of hanging his shoes at the club, thwarting the MLS teams’ dreams of playing in America.

However, Sports post understand that PSG want him to sign a one-year contract extension, despite his disappointing first season in France.

Xavi has now asked Joan Laporta (above) to return the Argentinian to Camp Nou in 2023

It’s no surprise PSG want Messi to stay, as he made them £600million in his first year and helped the club sign ten sponsorship deals.

The same outlet added that Messi has not been committed one way or another for now, with his focus on the coming season and winning the World Cup this winter in Qatar with Argentina.

But the report comes just a day after Laporta claimed Messi could indeed return to Barcelona before retiring.

‘I don’t believe Messi’s chapter at Barcelona is over’ Laporta told ESPN.

However, Paris Saint-Germain wants to offer the 35-year-old star a one-year extension

“And I believe it’s our responsibility to make sure that chapter is still open, that it’s not closed.

“To have a moment to do it the way it should have been done so he can have a much nicer ending than what he had.”

“If I feel like I owe him something? Yes.

Morally I think as president of Barcelona I did what had to be done. But also as president of Barcelona, ​​and personally I think I owe him that.”