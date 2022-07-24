Xavi denies ‘playing games’ with Frenkie de Jong after playing him in defence against Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi has denied ‘messaging’ Frenkie de Jong after playing the midfielder out of position amid uncertainty about his future.

De Jong has not started either of Barcelona’s pre-season games in America and was asked to play as a central defender after coming on as a substitute in their recent win over Real Madrid.

Some fans have suggested that the Dutchman’s playing out of position was an attempt by Xavi to persuade his midfielder to complete his move to Manchester United.

The manager rejected this. He said, ‘Frenkie? I don’t send messages. I spoke to him. I like him very much,” he said. “For me he is a fundamental footballer, but there is also the economic situation and fair play.

“He can bring us a lot as a central defender. I like him in that position.’

De Jong has been associated with a move to Old Trafford for months, but nothing has been confirmed, despite Erik ten Hag desperately wanting to secure the 25-year-old’s signature.

He would be a key player in a squad that lacks depth in central midfield, although they are also associated with Ruben Neves and Youri Tielemans.

Barcelona’s debt problems mean they need his transfer fee, which is likely to be around £60million, but they still owe the midfielder a series of large payments.

Despite the financial difficulties they face, Barcelona have continued to spend a lot of money, bringing in Robert Lewandowski for £42.5 million and Raphinha for £49 million.