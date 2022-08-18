X Factor’s Tom Mann shares heartbreaking post two months after fiancée Danielle Hampson’s death

Tom Mann shared a heartfelt post saying he will “never let go” of his late fiancée Danielle Hampson, as he marked two months after her tragic death.

Danielle died suddenly in June at age 34 on what should have been their wedding day, and her cause of death has not yet been released.

On his Instagram stories on Thursday, Tom, 28, admitted that he is “not alive” and is still struggling to cope after her untimely death.

The X Factor star shared a photo of his late wife carrying their son Bowie in a sling.

The singer, who recently admitted he was ‘still in shock’ over her passing, wrote: ‘Two months of trying to hold on to tomorrow but only fading to the hollow of trying to get it together before he runs out. fell together at the thought of forever .

“Every day is harder, every day it feels like my heart is breaking for the very first time. It’s not alive if it’s not with you.

Heartbreakingly, he concluded, “Love of my life Dan, we’ll never let you go.”

In July, Tom held a memorial service for his late fiancé when he shared a photo of his friends and family as they gathered in a park, captioning, “Today was for our Dani,” along with a white heart emoji.

Television personality Tom also shared a photo of him kissing Danielle as the couple posed in front of a lake.

He captioned the photo: “There are honestly no words to describe how much I miss you Dan. Forever and ever.’

The singer-songwriter – who rose to fame in the Stereo Kicks band on ITV show The X Factor and has written tracks for acts such as JLS and Ronan Keating – revealed the sad news in a lengthy Instagram post in June.

He posted the tribute alongside a photo of Danielle cradling their son, revealing the heartbreaking news.

Tom wrote: ‘I can’t believe I’m writing these words, but my dear Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 18.

“What should have been the happiest day of our lives ended in an irreversible heartbreak.

“I feel like I’ve cried an ocean. We never made it to the altar; either we had to take our vows or dance our first dance, but I know you know you were my whole world and the best thing that ever happened to me, Danielle.

“I will wear this ring that I should always have worn as a sign of my unconditional love for you.”

He added how he planned to raise their son in her memory: “I’m absolutely devastated trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go but I do know I have to use all my strength use what I can afford. for our little boy.

“I won’t leave any mark on the parent you’ve already become, but I promise I’ll do everything I can to raise Bowie the way we’ve always wanted. I promise you he will know how wonderful his mother was. I promise I will make you so proud.

‘The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that.

“I’ll try to find some peace in your posts and comments, but right now I’m grieving and it will be a very, very long time.

My dear Dani, the brightest light in every room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.’