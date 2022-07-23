X Factor unseen clip finally reveals how Simon Cowell created One Direction

Exactly 12 years ago, One Direction was created by X Factor judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

And to mark the occasion, the former ITV show has shared an unseen video showing how the panel came to the decision to put five solo singers in a group.

In the clip, released on Twitter on Saturday, the judges looked through several headshots of wannabe pop stars and decided to create two groups, a boy band and a girl band, of the hopefuls.

Incredible: To celebrate the 12th anniversary of One Direction’s founding, The X Factor shared a close-up video on Saturday about exactly how the popular boy band came to be on Twitter.

First shot in 2010, after the X Factor boot camp phases, the clip allows Simon to deliberate on which acts should go to the judges’ houses.

Holding a photo of Niall Horan in his hand, he says, “He’s part of the group. I’m not saying we’re going to do it, but I want to imagine it.’

Nicole, 44, replies, “Let’s do an imaginary boy band instead of just saying no.”

When they put Niall’s photo on the desk, they start flipping through other photos before encountering Harry Styles.

Amazing: Judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger, can be seen as they deliberate on the wannabe pop stars and decide to create two groups from the hopefuls

With his famous curls and side bangs, Harry Styles, then 16 years old, was discussed by the judges and immediately got Simon’s seal of approval.

Louis says: ‘We liked him’

Pussycat Doll singer Nicola seems to be a big contributor to the decision, and quick points to add Harry to Niall’s pile, making him the second member of the Steal Your Girl band.

‘They’re the cutest boy band ever’: The judges agreed first on Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson as Nicole gushed: ‘The little girls will love them’

She says, “Yeah, put it with him,” while Simon agrees: “Absolutely 100%, Nicole is right.”

Next in the stack of headshots to go through was Louis Tomlinson, of whom Simon insists, “And him,” to which Louis replied, “They look good together.”

While brunette beauty Nicole gushes, “They’re the cutest boy band ever, I love them. The little girls will love them.

‘They look good together’: The trio’s photos were the first of five that went on to become the award-winning One Direction, with the judges later adding Zayn Malik and Liam Payne

“They are just too talented to lose, they have the right look and feel on stage. I think they will be very good in a boy band.

“They’re like stars and you can’t get rid of them, so you put them all together.”

Since the trio’s photos are the first of five to make up the award-winning One Direction, the judges later added Zayn Malik and Liam Payne.

After scrolling through headshots and running into Liam, Simon says, “He had a standout audition.”

‘He’ll shine’: After browsing headshots and running into Liam, Simon says: ‘He had a standout audition’ but wondered if he should be moved to another group

Wow: After Liam was added to the group, the judges all agreed that the boy band looked “incredible” before quickly adding Zayn to the band

Simon later wonders if Liam should be moved to another group, but Nicole interrupts.

She says, ‘I don’t think so, I think he will definitely shine. He [Liam] could actually be the leader’.

Simon adds: ‘He thinks he’s better than everyone else’ and Louis agrees: ‘He does Simon, he really has the confidence.’

Exciting: Simon can be heard in the clip saying that he toned down the group category to have the What Makes You Beautiful group on his team

Looks like Nicole got her way again, because after she added Liam to the group, the judges all agreed that the upcoming boy band looked “incredible.”

Zayn was added shortly after he left Simon and said he wants the Groups group on his team.

Celebrating the creation’s 12th anniversary, The X Factor captioned the Twitter clip: “If you’ve waited TWELVE YEARS to find out exactly how One Direction came to be! FINALLY, here’s how’.

Worldwide success: One Direction appeared in the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in late 2010, finishing third after Matt Cardle

Sensational: The boy band became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time and topped the charts worldwide

One Direction appeared on the seventh season of The X Factor, which aired on ITV in late 2010.

While Matt Cardle won the singing competition, One Direction became one of the most successful acts ever from the former ITV programme.

The boy band became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time and topped the charts worldwide.

They are also the first group in US Billboard 200 history to debut their first four albums at number one.

In early 2015, Zayn broke up with the band and towards the end of the year Harry, Niall, Louis and Liam decided to take an ongoing hiatus as they pursue their solo careers.