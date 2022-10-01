Wyong shooting captured on bodycam as gunman fired 226 bullets before arrest

Footage captured the moment a man allegedly opened fire on officers with up to 226 bullets fired from two rifles, a court has heard.

Police were locked in the alleged shootout with Bradley Jason Mark White, 42, on Cutler Drive in Wyong, on the NSW Central Coast, on March 17, 2020.

White has since been charged and police bodycam vision of the encounter was released by the NSW Supreme Court on Friday.

The court heard that White disliked a 17-year-old teenager who lived across the road and complained about his out and loud subwoofer speakers.

He allegedly lit the fire and brandished a makeshift spear with a machete attached to the end of it, the court heard.

The court was told White allegedly began shooting at his neighbour’s home, killing 20-year-old Byron Tonks and wounding two others.

Footage played to the court showed Senior Constable Darren Hunt crouching behind a police car holding his gun as police responded to the incident.

Loud cracks are heard in the footage, where Hunt told the court he saw White allegedly fire shots at a home across the street.

“Oh damn, he’s aiming like this,” Hunt says in the footage shown to the court.

Several footage released by the court showed police trying to rescue three injured people from the back of a home.

Two children wearing pyjamas are seen being passed through a rear window, in the footage shown to the court.

“I thought we might get shot,” one officer told the court.

‘[That] the bullets could pass all the way through the house.’

Police searched White’s home and found two guns, ammunition, a green ammunition belt, a small amount of methamphetamine and a bowl of cannabis leaves

The court heard White surrendered before being taken into police custody at Wyong Police Station.

Senior Constable Hunt told the court that White had said he had taken ‘two points of ice’ and asked if ‘anyone is dead’.

Police searched his home and found two guns, ammunition, a green ammunition belt, a small amount of methylamphetamine and a bowl of cannabis leaves.

White has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and four counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling with reckless disregard for the safety of any person.

He does not contest the shooting and will argue a defense of mental or cognitive impairment.