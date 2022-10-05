Wynonna Judd says 'vulnerable' late mom Naomi 'was determined to die' in new interview about grief

Wynona Judd has spoken out about her mother Naomi’s death after the country music superstar committed suicide in April at age 76.

In an interview with PeopleWynonna, 58, said her mother was “determined to die” after battling depression for years.

And the singer added that that was exactly how her mother was: determined.

“She was always so determined. Whatever happened to her. To get fired. To be forgotten. A single white woman raising two babies alone. On well-being and food stamps. She never gave up,” Wynonna said.

And Naomi seemed to use that approach to end her life.

“So think about that and apply it to every stinky part of life, including death,” Wynonna told me.

“With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die. It’s so hard to understand how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable.’

The grieving daughter said she will try to understand why her mother chose to end her own life at the age of 76 on April 30, after a long struggle with depression.

“I can’t quite turn my head around it and I don’t know if I ever will,” the star said.

“That she left the way she did. That’s how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don’t know. Sometimes there are no answers.’

Wynonna had been touring in the weeks before her mother’s death.

The last time they saw each other was when the duo performed at the CMT awards on April 11 and sang one of their biggest hits, Love Can Build a Bridge.

“The last thing I said to her was, ‘I love you, and I’m so grateful for that,’ revealed the Only Love artist.

Wynonna, and her sister, Ashley, 54, attended the May 1 ceremony that saw Naomi posthumously inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, tearfully accepting the honor in their mother’s name.

“My mom loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her,” Ashley told the audience.

“I’m sorry she couldn’t last today. Your respect for her and your respect for her really touched her heart.

“And it was your affection for her that kept her going these past few years.”

Wynonna was also inducted into the Hall of Fame that night with the Berlin Station actress calling her big sister a GOAT.

Speaking about the grieving process, Wynonna said, “I’ve accepted it as much as possible, humanly speaking.

“Acceptance and then surrender, and what comes next is finding meaning.”

To help with that, the Grammy winner will complete The Judds: The Final Tour.

But instead of singing with her mom by her side, she’ll be joined by other women at the top of the charts, including Faith Hill, Martina McBride and Trisha Yearwood. Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook – will also take the stage.

The Why Not Me artist said she has turned to family, faith and music for strength.

As she looks to the future, the artist is determined to “seize every opportunity to celebrate life, because everything is a gift in this life.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, help is available by calling 988, texting “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Textline at 741741, or going to 988lifeline.org to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.