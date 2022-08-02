Wynonna Judd ‘plans to contest her mother’s $25M will’ after she and sister Ashley were left out

Country star Wynonna Judd plans to formally challenge her late mother’s will, leaving her $25 million fortune to her husband.

Naomi Judd, who was a longtime singing partner of Wynonna, as The Judds, dropped her two daughters from her will in a mind-boggling move.

Neither Wynonna, 58, nor Ashley appeared in the will or part of her estate, with the Nashville superstar bequeathing everything to her widower Larry Strickland.

The couple had been married for 33 years, with Naomi making Strickland the executor of her estate in a move that would “upset” Wynonna.

The Grammy-winning country star’s decision has reportedly sparked another bitter battle between Ashley and Wynonna.

Ashley, 54, is reportedly siding with her late mother and Larry after Wynona believes they’ve “conspired” against her, according to Radar.

A source said that “Wynonna was counting on getting a piece of the pie” after her mother’s death.

A family friend claimed that Ashley believed her mother “knew what she was doing” by not giving her sister a lump sum.

Wynonna Judd, right, is reportedly considering formally challenging her mother Naomi’s will after she and sister Ashley, left, were both cut out

Wynonna and Naomi duo were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Judd’s death was announced

Larry Strickland (left) given ‘full authority and discretion’ over Naomi Judd’s (right) assets ‘without court approval’

Wynonna (left) and Ashley Judd (right) are pictured in the County Music Hall of Fame. They look at the plaque honoring The Judds and their late mother, Naomi Judd

They added: “Wynonna has had money problems all her adult life.

“She blew up every dollar she made with The Judds. She even went to a treatment center for a ‘money disorder’ in 2004!’

It is rumored that Wynonna is “upset” by the decision because of her singing partnership with Naomi as The Judds.

She “believes she was a major factor behind her mother’s success.”

The sisters have had a very public feud since 2012, when Wynonna didn’t invite Naomi or Ashley to her wedding to country music legend Cactus Moser.

Ashley alleged in an explosive court filing in 2013 that her sister had placed a tracking device on her sister’s car.

Naomi Judd shot herself to death in an upstairs room of her Tennessee ranch on April 30, after a long battle with her mental health.

She made her will in November 2017, nearly five years before she died, and was “sound of mind and memory” when she approved the document.

Judd’s will states that Strickland is entitled to “reasonable compensation” for his services as an executor, according to the document reviewed by Page Six.

He may also be paid or reimbursed for “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorneys’ and accountant’s fees, incurred or incurred in administering my estate.”

The document also states that if, through death or other reason, Strickland could not be the executor of the estate, Judd’s brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and the president of the Tennessee law firm Wiatr & Associates would act as co-executors.

The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame a day after Judd’s death was announced.

A source close to Wynonna (right) claimed the singer was angry she was being barred from Naomi Judd’s will (left) and thought she was entitled to ‘a piece of the pie’

Naomi Judd called the property her “retreat” and “sanctuary,” noting that she “named it Peaceful Valley the moment I saw it.” Judd shot herself to death in an upstairs room of her Tennessee ranch on April 30 after a lengthy battle with her mental health.

Wynonna, Ashley and Naomi Judd are pictured together at an Academy Awards show

Her daughters, actress Ashley and singer Wynonna, had homes on her property in Tennessee. Naomi Judd is pictured hugging Wynonna outside her daughter’s house in 2016

The sisters gave no indication of tensions with their mother, praising her after her death and speaking openly about their struggles during the grieving process.

Both girls also owned homes on Judd’s 1,000-acre ranch in the greater Nashville area, which she owned for nearly three decades. It’s unclear if Wynonna and Ashley’s properties are considered part of Judd’s estate.

In June, Wynonna delivered a surprise performance at CMA Fest 2022 at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

She appeared on stage during the set of Carly Pearce and they delighted the audience by treating them to a touching duet.

Their favorite song was Why Not Me, a song Wynonna introduced to her mother in the 1980s.

The country singer got a round of applause when she let out her signature growl and pulled out the title line at the end of the song on June 10.

Wynonna and her mother, known as The Judds, rose to fame together as a country duo, acquiring icon status in the music industry over the decades.