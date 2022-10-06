Wynonna Judd denies she and sister Ashley Judd are feuding over late mother Naomi's estate

Wynonna Judd broke her silence, addressing rumors that she and her sister Ashley Judd are arguing over their late mother’s estate in the wake of her suicide at age 76 last April.

In this week’s cover story PeopleWynonna revealed that she first heard of the rumor while talking to someone at Ashley’s house.

The country star, 58, made it clear that there is no argument between herself and Ashley, 54, over the will of their mother Naomi Judd.

‘I have such a wonderful life. Ashley has a great life. Why should we fight for the will?’ the Cry Myself To Sleep star said about the fighting rumours.

Wynonna would even confess that her relationship with her younger sister has grown stronger since their mother’s death and that the tragedy has brought them closer together.

“I feel like we’re connected in a way that’s so different because I’m an orphan,” she said, referring to the loss of both her father and now her mother.

“Both my parents are gone and I trust Ashley. She trusts me in a way other than compassion. It’s not about being successful and smart and capable. It’s about, “I love you. I love you too.” We are vulnerable to each other, and we are tender.’

Wynonna’s father, Charles Jordan, died in August 2000, while Ashely’s father, Michael Charles Ciminella, a businessman and marketing consultant, is still alive.

According to Wynonna, her mother named her second husband, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate which is said to be worth about $25 million dollars, as reported by RadarOnline. They had been married for over 33 years at the time of her death.

The sisters will eventually take over their mother’s estate and split 50-50 when Strickland dies, according to that People interview.

Wynonna insists she has no reason to dispute the will, which left her nothing, and go against her mother’s will.

“I’m the last person in this family — and if Ashley were here I’d hope she would agree with me — who knows things like this,” she explained, referring to her lack of business knowledge. “I’m not smart enough to go, ‘I’m going to challenge the will.’ It never occurred to me.’

Although Wynonna denied a feud with her sister over their mother’s will, that doesn’t mean the two haven’t had heated discussions over the years.

With the help of a life coach, Wynonna said she’s come to a much better place, in terms of her relationship with her sister.

“Ashley and I are very different people, and we learn that we have more in common than we don’t. That’s very interesting because when you’re younger, you think there’s more disconnection,” she said. “We had a really deep conversation the other day, and we got through it and nobody got hurt.”

The Give A Little Love singer explains: ‘As sisters, we disagree about so much. But when it comes to our mother, we both look at each other and say, “She was quite a character.”

The Judds, which included both mother and daughter, would go on one last tour before she passed away. Wynonna decided to continue the tour herself and has since embarked on the trek in Grand Rapids, Michigan on September 30.

Currently, the tour will continue through the end of the month with the finale on October 29 in Lexington, Kentucky.

As a duo, The Judds signed a recording contract in 1983 and released six studio albums and one extended play between 1984 and 1990. In 2000 they would release an extended play.

The Judds were one of the most successful acts in country music history, winning five Grammy Awards, and charting over 20 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including 14 that went to number one.

Naomi Judd died by suicide after a long battle with her mental health on April 30, 19 days after The Judds’ last performance and a day before the duo were inducted into the Country Music Hall Of Fame.